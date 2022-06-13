Festival of Diversity on Bonn's Market Square : Committed to Freedom and Humanity

Palestinian dances are part of the stage programme at the Kultur- und Begegnungsfest (Culture and Encounter Festival) on the market square. Foto: Stefan Knopp

At the Intercultural Festival on Bonn's Market Square, visitors could see for themselves how international and diverse the federal city is. Associations and initiatives presented themselves and their work. The focus was on culture as well as humanitarian aid worldwide.

In the eyes of the world, the Arab states do not exactly stand out because of women’s rights. Fatima al-Baiti can confirm this for her country of origin, Yemen, which is at the southern end of the Arabian Peninsula. There, the issue of women’s rights is handled differently from city to city, she says. She lives in Bonn, is chairperson of the South Arab Women's Association, which was founded shortly before the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, and she wants to fight for more women's rights in her home country from here. These should be the same throughout the country - and of course as liberal as possible, so that "women have the same rights as men", and that they are finally also represented in government," that’s what al-Baiti is wishing for. The association's work is financed through sewing classes. They also want to make the country and its culture better known.

The South Arabian Women's Association was one of 30 groups that presented themselves at the Kultur- und Begegnungsfest (Culture and Encounter Festival) on the market square on Sunday. Under the slogan "Diversity!", the square in front of the Old Town Hall became a multicultural hub. On the stage truck in front of the town hall, various associations presented dances and music, the municipal playmobile Max was the place to go for the children, and you could see for yourself how international Bonn is.

The Kultur-Tafel Bonn was also founded shortly before the pandemic. Based on the idea of food banks, it provides cultural offers of all kinds to people in need and cooperates with educational partners such as the Bonn Young Theatre, the Bonn Opera, sports clubs, the Beethoven Orchestra and Bonn-Live. Registered guests are contacted when tickets are available for events they’ve previously showed interest in.

The contact is kept by volunteers like Petra. "I started as a guest myself and wanted to give something back," she said. That's why she gets involved, makes phone calls and reaches out to people. This association was also founded shortly before the start of pandemic and can now start its work again properly.

A long-established association is Help - Hilfe zur Selbsthilfe. It was founded in 1981 mainly by members of the Bundestag in the shadow of the war in Afghanistan. "We provide humanitarian aid worldwide," said Sandra Krämer, who is responsible for donation acquisition and fundraising at Help. "We enable people to build a life for themselves in their home country," explained Dorothea Herz. It also goes to schools to talk to students about humanitarianism.

Both women believe it is meaningful work and they like the flat hierarchy, with short lines of reporting and room for their own ideas. "I believe that humanitarian aid must be the goal, so that the world order remains in balance," says Herz. In our privileged society, people have to be inspired to share and do without, added Krämer.

Original text: Stefan Knopp