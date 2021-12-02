Current Corona situation : Compulsory wearing of masks in NRW schools reintroduced

As of today, masks are again compulsory in class at NRW schools. Foto: dpa/Matthias Balk

Bonn/Region As of today, masks are again compulsory in class at NRW schools. The incidence in Bonn has increased significantly. Current developments around the pandemic and case numbers at a glance.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Mandatory masks when seated in class

Pupils in North Rhine-Westphalia will again have to wear a Corona protective mask at their seat in class as of Thursday. This was decided by the state government on Wednesday. Only on the outside of schools will masks not be compulsory, as in the past, according to a press release.

The mask at the seat also applies again to all-day and day-care services and to all other gatherings in schools, such as conferences and committee meetings, if a minimum distance of 1.50 metres cannot be maintained.

"In the current situation, in which we also have to deal with a new virus variant, we have decided for reasons of prudence to reintroduce compulsory masks in seated lessons," explained School Minister Yvonne Gebauer (FDP). The aim is to ensure that classes are held in front of students.

In addition, the compulsory wearing of masks would limit official orders for quarantine measures to an absolutely necessary extent. Unless there are exceptional circumstances, such as outbreaks or the appearance of new virus variants, quarantine orders will again only apply to the infected person.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Corona incidence value in Cologne has risen significantly

The Corona incidence value has jumped in Cologne. On Wednesday, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within one week was 397.7, an increase of 42.5 compared to the previous day, reported the NRW State Centre for Health (LZG). The seven-day incidence in Cologne was thus clearly above that in NRW (289.1), but below the national value (442.9).

So far, there has been no case of infection related to the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Köln and Borussia Mönchengladbach, for which 50,000 spectators were in the Cologne stadium last Saturday. This had caused a lot of criticism in view of the Corona situation.

567 positive cases could be traced back to 11.11, according to the city council on Wednesday. The majority of those affected had celebrated indoors, not at the street carnival.

In addition to the general increase in the incidence of infections, several narrowly defined outbreaks "with an indoor connection" have led to the current rise in numbers, according to the information. According to a spokesperson, conspicuous clusters included several private indoor parties, club events, and a basketball game. In addition, several residents and staff were infected in a retirement home.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

How and where can I get vaccinated in Bonn?

The vaccinations in the vaccination centre in the city hall are still running at full speed. Without an appointment, vaccinations are given on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. After the successful start of the open "Advent vaccination" last weekend, the campaign will be continued on December 4 and 5, on December 11 and 12 and on December 18 and 19 between 12 and 4 p.m. at the Bonn-Information, Windeckstraße 1, in Bonn city centre.

The city administration would like to point out that at present vaccinations can only be given at the city hall vaccination centre and the Biontech open vaccination campaigns within the framework of daily availability. According to the Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO), the vaccine should only be used for first, second and third vaccinations for people under 30 years of age who are willing to be vaccinated, as well as for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. These groups of people receive the Biontech booster vaccination six months after the basic immunisation, and basic immunisations with Biontech have priority. For the Moderna vaccine, depending on capacity, the booster vaccination can be given as early as five months.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Vaccination of children

The coronavirus vaccine for children aged five to eleven years is to be made available a week earlier (December 20 had previously been mentioned). The city is prepared for the earlier date. Bonn's paediatricians and the city health department are currently coordinating the planned vaccinations for children.

Current Corona figures for Bonn

As of Wednesday, December 1 2021, the Corona incidence value is 281.6 related to 100,000 inhabitants*. 931 new infections have been reported in the past seven days, 1,716 laboratory-confirmed Covid 19 cases currently exist in Bonn. 1,871 people are in quarantine, 281 people have died in connection with the coronavirus.

The infection continues to occur primarily in the family environment. Currently, the public health department in Bonn has registered 206 positive cases at 76 schools and 35 cases at 22 day-care centres. There are several related infections at three schools and two day-care centres, as well as at one clinic and two senior citizens' facilities.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_6"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Cases with the Omikron variant are not known in Bonn so far.

NRW wants to close clubs and discotheques

As a result of the high number of new Corona infections, NRW plans to close clubs and discotheques. This was announced by Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) on Wednesday in a special session of the Düsseldorf state parliament on the Corona crisis. Concrete measures are to be implemented by decree after the Minister Presidents' Conference expected this Thursday.

Wüst also said that football matches with more than 50,000 spectators, who were not wearing masks, would no longer be allowed. In the case of large events, capacities would be limited. As far as the concrete requirements are concerned, Wüst initially wants to focus on standards that are as uniform as possible throughout Germany. Previously, the state cabinet had also decided, among other things, to reintroduce the obligation to wear masks in the classroom at all schools as early as December 2.