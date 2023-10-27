Incidents also in Bonn Concern about anti-Semitism could become turning point on immigration

Anyone who attended a German secondary school in the 1980’s or 1990’s encountered National Socialism and the Holocaust so frequently in their school career that many an educator worried that over-doing the subject might cause people to get tired of it or even react with defiance - which is probably exactly what happened in certain cases. However, there were no Koran schools at that time, in which many things are now taught outside the state education system through personnel influenced by Islam; but what is not taught is the historical German responsibility toward Israel. In Islamic educational systems, the country is assigned only one role in the context of the Middle East conflict over living space, resources and rights: that of the guilty party. This interpretation has a resonance in religion, under whose umbrella young men from Arab countries, all too often with limited prospects in a foreign land, find identification and recognition. And so not only Islam, as Christian Wulff (former German president) once rightly observed, but also Islamic anti-Semitism now belongs to Germany.