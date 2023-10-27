Incidents also in Bonn Concern about anti-Semitism could become turning point on immigration
Bonn · With the Hamas attack on Israel, the government coalition is stepping up the rhetoric on migration policy. Anti-Semitic incidents are occurring in Germany - including in Bonn. Concerns about imported anti-Semitism could become a turning point on immigration.
There is no place for anti-Semitism in Germany, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in Tel Aviv after the attack by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas. Even though what he said may sound good, there is apparently a problem.
At jubilant demonstrations in support of the killers, they wish for the annihilation of Jews and the state of Israel. The Holocaust Memorial in Berlin has to be protected at times by helmeted police with dogs, and demonstrative Islamic prayers in front of the Brandenburg Gate and on Alexanderplatz seem like demonstrations of power. Pro-Israeli mourning is disturbed, as in Nazi times - also in Bonn - houses with Jewish (or suspected sympathizers) inhabitants are marked. And a "Palestine campaign" is threatening riots in the event of further demonstration bans, while the slogan is already circulating in social media: Let's turn Neukölln into Gaza. This is an outline of the events that have taken place since October 7.
"No place for anti-Semitism" is not what comes to mind with the broad mobilization of Islamic and Islamist groups which observers such as psychologist and publicist Ahmad Mansour - himself of Palestinian-Arab origin - have long warned against. Mansour told the General-Anzeiger at the beginning of the year that millions of immigrants from Islamic and undemocratic societies were bringing the hatred of Israel and everything Jewish with them to Germany.
"Perhaps we were naive”
For a long time, politicians wiped away such concerns in the belief that tolerance, mosques, integration courses, the celebration of diversity instead of a commitment to values, and a few warm words would take care of it. The president of the Bundestag, Bärbel Bas (SPD), sounded rather meek when she said on ARD television: "Perhaps we were naive.”
Anyone who attended a German secondary school in the 1980’s or 1990’s encountered National Socialism and the Holocaust so frequently in their school career that many an educator worried that over-doing the subject might cause people to get tired of it or even react with defiance - which is probably exactly what happened in certain cases. However, there were no Koran schools at that time, in which many things are now taught outside the state education system through personnel influenced by Islam; but what is not taught is the historical German responsibility toward Israel. In Islamic educational systems, the country is assigned only one role in the context of the Middle East conflict over living space, resources and rights: that of the guilty party. This interpretation has a resonance in religion, under whose umbrella young men from Arab countries, all too often with limited prospects in a foreign land, find identification and recognition. And so not only Islam, as Christian Wulff (former German president) once rightly observed, but also Islamic anti-Semitism now belongs to Germany.
As is so often the case after Islamist attacks, peace-loving Muslims, to whom hatred of Jews is foreign, quickly find themselves on the sidelines of the media. Their official representative, the Central Council of Muslims, missed the opportunity - similar to local groups, for example in Bonn - to distance themselves unconditionally from the Hamas massacre of women and children in Israel. An initial statement said that "all sides" should "immediately cease hostilities" - as if the murdered and abducted young people at the music festival near the Gaza border had been on a military mission and not at a rave. As is well known, the Central Council of Muslims likes to counter criticism with a suspicion of "anti-Muslim racism”.
To believe that the aggressive demonstrations are solely a matter of immigrant Israel haters would, of course, be as naive as assuming that anti-Semitism must have "something to do with Hitler”. Certainly, the anti-Semitism where everything negative, including world conspiracy theories are rooted in Judaism, is an old-Nazi phenomenon that can still be found today. Things look different from the perspective of the "New Right," for whom Israel often serves as a model: a nation-state as an outpost in the Western crusade against Islam, a people who identify themselves by origin and religion, a powerful army and the willingness to use it against enemies without any ifs or buts. Similarly, the rather conservative transatlantic commitment is a counter to anti-imperialism, which (with right-wing exceptions) is cultivated primarily by the left wing.
Many Germans also sympathize with Hamas
This brings us back to the demonstrations of Hamas sympathizers, in which a considerable number of Germans also took part. "Islamogauchistes" is the name given in France to the alliance of Islamists, leftists and left-liberals such as the supporters of the anti-Zionist and anti-Jewish BDS campaign ("Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions"). Israel, according to the common denominator, is a repressive colonial power. The fact that, on the other hand, Islamists abhor much of what has to do with supposedly "leftist" concerns such as LGBTQ, multiculturalism, and feminism apparently matters little.
If the rift between commitment to Israel and Palestinian solidarity in Germany is now likely to occupy the left-wing camp in particular, there is another reason for this. The government coalition is clearly taking the escalation in the Middle East as an opportunity to question migration policy even more than was already the case before October 7 in view of a change of mood among the population and the lack of lessons learned from 2015/16.
Repatriations, revocation of citizenship and restrictions on naturalization are the new buzzwords. One could almost think that the government is losing its nerve in the run-up to the next elections. "We must finally deport on a major scale," the chancellor was quoted as saying on the front page of Der Spiegel this week. The leading Green politician Winfried Kretschmann demands that everything be done "to stop uncontrolled migration”.
And when a member of his party, Bonn's mayor Katja Dörner, joined forces with the police chief this week to prevent a refugee home from being built in the immediate vicinity of Bonn's synagogue, there was a rationale behind the decision. At the same time, however, she chipped away at the narrative that those arriving are seeking protection, while any connection between migration and effects on domestic security is categorically relegated to the extreme right-wing, especially by the Greens.
It sounds like an irony of history, but of all things, concern about a broadening anti-Semitism in Germany could become a tipping point: From the former “Refugees Welcome" euphoria to the realization that Germany and its neighbors will hardly be able to maintain their guarantee of Israel's continued existence in the long run with an increasingly Islamized climate. And that conflicts do not remain where they originate when supporters of the warring parties are scattered all over the world - a circumstance that could become even more important depending on developments in the Middle East with further waves of migration. At the banned demonstration at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, the police finally cleared the place. After several hours.
(Orig. text: Rüdiger Franz; Translation: ck)