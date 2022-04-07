After the capping of the city ring : Congestion situation in Bonn's city centre apparently eases

The street Am Hof on Monday: The bus drivers have fewer problems than at the beginning. At peak times, however, there are still delays of up to 15 minutes. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn City administration, public utilities and police report that many drivers have become accustomed to the new traffic routing. Head of Planning Helmut Wiesner doubts that fewer customers will come to the pedestrian zone. The council opposition speaks of "chaos".

The traffic situation in the city centre has eased, according to the city administration, public utilities and police. Three weeks after the city ring road in front of the main railway station was cut, Helmut Wiesner, head of the planning department, spoke of a "significantly improved situation" in the city council on Monday evening. During rush hours there are still "occasional problems". But that is normal in a city of Bonn's size.

Wiesner disputed the retail association's statement that fewer customers were coming into the city centre. Figures from the Economic Development Agency even show a slight increase in the second half of March, said the head of department - without going into detail.

In the past weeks, there had been heavy traffic jams, especially around Kaiserplatz and the bus station. One of the causes was the one-sided closure of the Koblenz Gate, because many northbound drivers had not used the diversion on the banks of the Rhine, but had got stuck in the city centre via Stockenstraße. "The police have received several complaints about the new traffic routing at Kaiserplatz in recent weeks," police spokesman Frank Piontek reported on Tuesday. "Even though many road users have already got used to the traffic routing, there are occasional obstructions by motorists." He added that the police are in contact with the city and are monitoring the situation.

Coordination with the police

The bus drivers have fewer problems than at the beginning. "It has clearly improved," explained Stadtwerke spokeswoman Stefanie Zießnitz. "But it happens every now and then that cars drive into Wesselstraße or Kaiserplatz and then end up at or in the ZOB." Often there is a certain herd instinct: if one car drives up, others follow - and then obstruct buses and trains. If this happens during rush hour, delays of up to 15 minutes occur. "But such situations are getting less and less every day," says Zießnitz.

Wiesner, the head of planning, also sees one reason for the initial traffic jams in the navigation devices that guided drivers in the direction of the station. It took time for Google Maps, for example, to show the correct diversions via the Rhine embankment, he told the council. It was difficult to communicate with the company, he said. "Google Maps relies mainly on movement data," Wiesner explained. All measures had been coordinated with the police, and the signposting of the diversion had been improved by the city. There will be another site inspection on Wednesday, the head of department announced. "We are considering putting markings on the roadway for better orientation.“

Wiesner advised against temporarily reopening the City ring until the renovation at Koblenzer Tor is completed. The CDU, FDP and Bürger Bund had submitted an urgent motion to this effect. "Put an end to this chaos," CDU parliamentary group leader Guido Déus appealed to the coalition, recalling the urgent letter that several business associations had written to Mayor Katja Dörner (Greens) last week. As expected, the Greens, SPD, Left and Volt shot down the motion. "I am glad that this council majority dares to do something," commented Tim Achtermeyer (Greens). "And that we have a mayor who wants to change something." It is high time for a traffic turnaround.