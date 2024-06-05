S13 expansion in Bonn and the region Construction work will lead to line closures in June and July

As part of the S13 expansion, Deutsche Bahn has announced an extensive construction program for the coming weeks: From Friday, June 14, to Friday, July 19, employees will be working simultaneously on noise barriers, bridges and at Bonn-Beuel station. Noise protection work will take place on Louis-Mannstaedt-Straße in Troisdorf. The teams are also active in Bonn - Vilich Westseite, Platanenweg and Beuel station - and are building new walls. On the A560 highway bridge, the team will demolish the southern section of the bridge and completely rebuild it. This will be followed by the renewal of the northern section of the bridge. The work will take place without any closures to road traffic.