S13 expansion in Bonn and the region Construction work will lead to line closures in June and July

Bonn/Rhein-Sieg-Kreis · The Deutsche Bahn has announced extensive construction work for the expansion of the S13 over the coming weeks. Train travelers between Troisdorf and Neuwied must be prepared for train cancellations and rail replacement services.
As part of the S13 expansion, Deutsche Bahn has announced an extensive construction program for the coming weeks: From Friday, June 14, to Friday, July 19, employees will be working simultaneously on noise barriers, bridges and at Bonn-Beuel station. Noise protection work will take place on Louis-Mannstaedt-Straße in Troisdorf. The teams are also active in Bonn - Vilich Westseite, Platanenweg and Beuel station - and are building new walls. On the A560 highway bridge, the team will demolish the southern section of the bridge and completely rebuild it. This will be followed by the renewal of the northern section of the bridge. The work will take place without any closures to road traffic.
A new concrete bridge has been under construction at Vilicher Bach in Bonn since fall 2023. The existing bridge is due to be demolished at the end of June. At the Beuel stop, part of the new platform edge will be built over 300 meters in the coming weeks. At the same time, the construction experts will also be laying around 25 kilometers of new cable in the station area.
Partial closure: RE 8 canceled
The construction work will have an impact on train services. There will be a partial line closure from Monday, June 17, from 4 am to Friday, June 21, 8 pm. Also from Monday, July 1, from 4 am to Friday, July 5, 8 pm. The line will also be partially closed from Monday, July 8, from 4 am to Friday, July 12, 8 pm and from Monday, June 15, 4 am to Friday, July 19, 8 pm. Trains on the RE 8 line will be canceled between Troisdorf and Niederdollendorf. Passengers can use the RB 27 trains as an alternative.
Fully closed: RE 8 and RB 27 are canceled
From Friday, June 14, 8 p.m. to Monday, June 17, 3 a.m. and from Friday, June 21, 8 p.m. to Monday, July 1, 3 a.m. there will be a full closure. Likewise from Friday, July 5, 8 p.m. to Monday, July 8 at 3 a.m. and from Friday, July 12, 9 p.m. to Sunday, July 14, 8 p.m. Trains on lines RE 8 and RB 27 will be canceled between Troisdorf and Niederdollendorf/Bad Hönningen/Neuwied. Buses with all stops and express buses will run as a replacement.
The timetable changes are included in Deutsche Bahn's online information systems and will be announced on notices on the platforms. They are also available at bauinfos.deutschebahn.com/nrw, via the “DB Bauarbeiten” app and at zuginfo.nrw.
