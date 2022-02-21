Current Corona situation : Federal government plans to relax Coronavirus travel rules before Easter holidays

Germany‘s Health Minister Karl Lauterbach plans to relax travel restrictions for families before easter. Foto: dpa/Wolfgang Kumm

Travel restrictions are likely to be lifted in time for families to go on holiday together at Easter.

The federal government is planning to relax the current Coronavirus travel restrictions. “This will make it easier for families to travel,” Germany’s Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung. “But they should still be careful on holiday.” According to a draft amendment, countries should only be designated as high-risk areas if a Coronavirus mutant is rampant there that is more dangerous than the Omicron variant, such as the Delta variant, the newspaper reported. On Sunday, a ministry spokesperson said the relevant changes are to be made on 4 March. Cabinet deliberations are scheduled for Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, the amendment will mean that persons returning to Germany from countries where the Omicron variant is prevalent will not have to quarantine. Also, unvaccinated children returning from high-risk areas will be able to avoid quarantine by providing a negative test. The requirement for non-vaccinated individuals returning from all areas, including non-risk areas, will remain in place.