Cases at Euskirchen factory : Corona outbreak at Miele: 4000 employees affected

Around 200 employees in the factory on the Miele site in Euskirchen had to be quarantined because of Corona. Foto: Axel Vogel

Euskirchen/Gütersloh Following positive Corona tests at Miele in Euskirchen, more than 200 employees had to be quarantined at the end of February. This has consequences for the entire company, affecting thousands of employees.

Following a Corona outbreak at the Euskirchen plant of household appliance manufacturer Miele, 4000 employees company-wide are currently affected by production stoppages. This was announced by a spokeswoman on Tuesday.

After positive tests at the motor manufacturing plant in the Rhineland, which employs a total of 500 people, more than 200 employees had to be quarantined at the end of February. Production was shut down. Previously, the newspaper "Die Glocke" had reported on the number of company-wide employees affected.

As a result of the supply shortfalls in Euskirchen, production at the washing machine plants in Gütersloh and Ksawerów (Poland), the dryer plant in Uničov (Czech Republic) and dishwasher production in Bielefeld and Uničov also had to be shut down. Vacuum cleaner production in Bielefeld is also affected. According to planning, production is to restart on March 10.

Original text: (dpa)

Translation: Mareike Graepel

(ga)