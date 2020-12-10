Situation is coming to a head : Corona outbreak in the Bonn Helios Clinic

Bonn In the past few days, the Helios Klinikum (former Malteser) has tested seven patients and seven staff members positive for the corona virus. Geriatrics, the department for elderly patients, is particularly affected.

In the past few days, the Helios Clinic (formerly Malteser) has tested seven patients and seven staff members positive for the corona virus. Geriatrics, the department for elderly patients, is particularly affected. According to the Helios Klinikum, a total of 32 patients are currently under treatment there who have been proven to be infected with the corona virus. Eight of these are being treated in the intensive care unit. The seven infected employees are all in domestic quarantine, according to clinic spokeswoman Christina Fuhrmann. As reported, hospitals could also use positively tested staff and ones in quarantine in case of staff shortages.

The former Malteser Hospital in Medinghoven had taken further measures to protect patients and staff from infection after the increase of infected cases in consultation with the Bonn health authority, Fuhrmann reported further. Currently, there is a ban on the admission of older patients. Positively tested patients would be treated in isolation. All employees are working in protective clothing. "Currently, all patients and all geriatric staff are being tested for the corona virus SARS-CoV-2", according to a press release issued by the hospital. These tests would be repeated after five days.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Germany, hospital staff have been wearing mouth and nose protection, and are urged to consistently limit contacts. Patients have to wear a mouth and nose protector outside their rooms, even during treatment. Since November, there has been a ban on visiting the Helios Clinic, which is only lifted in exceptional cases, for example in the case of underage patients or seriously ill patients.

In the community hospital with its two houses, St. Elisabeth and St. Peter, there are currently seven patients on ward who have tested positive for Covid-19, two of whom are in intensive care, but who require non-invasive ventilation. According to spokeswoman Katharina Müller-Stromberg, three staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently in quarantine, another eight are in quarantine without positive results. Apart from mouth and nose protection, employees in sensitive areas only wear protective clothing. With the start of the "lockdown light", a general ban on visiting the community hospital applies; expectant fathers can attend the birth of their child after a negative rapid test.

According to Müller-Stromberg, the intensive care unit in Haus Sankt Elisabeth is fully occupied, while the intensive care unit in Haus Sankt Petrus is "almost fully occupied". But not only corona patients are treated there. No ward has had to be closed yet. "We have already trained staff from other areas specifically for the pandemic situation during the first wave, and we can deploy them again if developments make it necessary," said Müller-Stromberg.

The GFO clinics with Marienhospital and St. Josef Hospital report a "tense situation, as the number of Covid patients in both intensive care and isolation wards has increased significantly over the past three days". The situation in the intensive care units is changing from day to day.

At present, however, there is no need to have staff working who are either infected with the virus or in quarantine. "In order to create an isolation ward, we have restructured the occupancy and personnel keys. We have not closed any of the wards," said Eike Ina Pawelko from the PR department.

Yon-Dschun Ko, Medical Director of the Johanniter Hospitals in Bonn, which include the Waldkrankenhaus, said that the hospital was still able to maintain regular operations. Currently, only selected visitors are allowed to enter the hospital, if it is palliative care, obstetrics or short-term care. When it comes to in-patient admissions, no patient may enter the hospital without a negative antigen test, a test station has been set up for this purpose.

A total of seven Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalised in both intensive care units. Due to the staffing situation "at present, each intensive care unit can treat a maximum of ten Covid-19 patients, seven of whom can be put on respirators," said Ko. Johanniter had to close one ward in the meantime, but all of them are currently open. According to Ko, however, closure may become necessary again and again as soon as the pathogen is carried into the hospital, "to limit the outbreak".