Current Corona situation : Infection numbers among schoolchildren in NRW fall for the first time in weeks

The number of schoolchildren unable to attend classes due to the pandemic in NRW has now fallen after weeks of increases. Foto: dpa/Christoph Soeder

Bonn/Region North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister President Hendrik Wüst supports plans to relax Corona protection measures. The University Hospital of Cologne is conducting a study on Corona late effects in Bonn. All current developments around the Corona pandemic as well as case numbers can be found here.

Number of infections among schoolchildren in NRW declines

The number of schoolchildren unable to attend classes due to the pandemic in NRW has now fallen after weeks of increases. As of 9 February, schools reported 85,882 confirmed Corona cases among pupils. This corresponds to 4.2 per cent of the student body, according to a statement from the school ministry in Düsseldorf on Monday. A week earlier, a survey of around 5,000 public schools had revealed that 95,933 pupils were confirmed to be infected at that time.

In addition, according to the latest reports, 60,548 pupils are in quarantine - a share of 3.0 per cent. According to the ministry, this also represents a decrease compared to 2 February, when 77,572 children and young people were reported to be in quarantine.

Of the teachers, 5767 were on sick leave due to Corona infections on 2 February, and 5890 a week later. On the other hand, 1867 fewer were affected by quarantine than in the previous week (2114 cases). 80.3 per cent of teachers reported that they had already been boosted. One school reported closure due to the pandemic, compared to four schools previously.

School Minister Yvonne Gebauer (FDP) said: "This is good news and, looking ahead to the coming weeks, cause for cautious optimism." The state government's goal is still to provide classroom instruction with as few restrictions as possible for pupils and school staff.

Netherlands to repeal most Corona measures

The Netherlands wants to abolish most of the Corona measures. A decision is to be made on Tuesday and announced in the evening. According to the current plans, stadiums, theatres, cinemas and restaurants are to be reopened to visitors almost without restrictions. The opening hours for restaurants are to be extended to 1 a.m. instead of 10 p.m. as before.

Restrictions are still planned for large events without fixed seating such as festivals or nightclubs. The Corona Pass will also remain for the time being. With this, visitors have to prove that they have been tested, vaccinated or have recovered. By the end of the month, the government plans to remove the remaining requirements such as the mask requirement, Corona Pass and minimum distance.

Pressure from citizens and business owners on the government to lift the measures is increasing. Declining infection figures indicate that the peak of the Omikron wave has passed.

University Hospital Cologne conducts study on Corona late effects in Bonn

A large-scale scientific study in North Rhine-Westphalia is to investigate the health and psychosocial late effects after a healed corona infection. The University Hospital of Cologne announced on Monday that a group of 2,000 patients is to be set up at the sites in Essen, Aachen, Bonn, Düsseldorf, Cologne and Münster, who will be followed up for at least three years. The NRW Ministry of Science will support the project over the next four years with funding totalling around 4.6 million euros.

Within the framework of the study, physical or mental complaints are to be recorded as early as possible in order to be able to offer patients suitable treatment, explained infectiologist Clara Lehmann from the University Hospital of Cologne. For this purpose, the participants in the study have access to a specialised post-Covid outpatient clinic. The research results should contribute to managing the long-term consequences of the current pandemic and to preparing for possible future pandemics, said Lehmann.

Original text: ga/dpa