Latest Coronavirus incidence : Incidence rate and falls
The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported a slight increase in the nationwide seven-day incidence, but figures in NRW are down.
The RKI has reported a slight increase in the nationwide seven-day incidence, following several days of decline. The institute gave the rate on Monday morning as 1346.8, compared with 1346.3 the previous day. A week ago, the incidence rate was 1459.8. The health offices in Germany reported 73,867 new Coronavirus infections to the RKI within one day. Exactly one week ago, there were 76,465 infections. According to the new data, 22 deaths in connection with Coronavirus were recorded in Germany within 24 hours. A week ago, there were 42 deaths. Since the beginning of this pandemic, the RKI has counted 13,636,993 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2. The number is probably higher because many infections are not detected.
Incidence in NRW slightly lower
The number of new Coronavirus infections in North Rhine-Westphalia continues to decline. The Robert Koch Institute reported an incidence rate of 1249.9 on Monday morning, compared with the nationwide figure of 1346.8. In North Rhine-Westphalia, almost 14,000 new infections occurred within 24 hours, and four deaths were registered in connection with Coronavirus during the period. The highest incidences are currently in Solingen with 2367.6 and Euskirchen with 2243.8, the lowest (741) is in Mönchengladbach.
