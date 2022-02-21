Latest Coronavirus incidence : Incidence rate and falls

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported a slight increase in the nationwide seven-day incidence, but figures in NRW are down.

The RKI has reported a slight increase in the nationwide seven-day incidence, following several days of decline. The institute gave the rate on Monday morning as 1346.8, compared with 1346.3 the previous day. A week ago, the incidence rate was 1459.8. The health offices in Germany reported 73,867 new Coronavirus infections to the RKI within one day. Exactly one week ago, there were 76,465 infections. According to the new data, 22 deaths in connection with Coronavirus were recorded in Germany within 24 hours. A week ago, there were 42 deaths. Since the beginning of this pandemic, the RKI has counted 13,636,993 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2. The number is probably higher because many infections are not detected.