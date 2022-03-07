Coronavirus : RKI registers 78 428 new corona infections - incidence at 1259.2

The number of covid cases in germany are rising again. (symbolic image) Foto: dpa-tmn/Hauke-Christian Dittrich

Bonn The number of Coronavirus infections is steadily rising. Restrictions are due to be lifted, but politicians are divided over whether this is a good idea, as we could be heading for a new wave in summer.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported an increase in the seven-day incidence nationwide for the fifth consecutive day. The RKI gave the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Monday morning at 1259.2. For comparison, the previous day the number had been 1231.1. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 1238.2 (previous month: 1426.0). Health offices in Germany reported 78,428 new Coronavirus infections to the RKI within one day, according to the RKI dashboard at 5 a.m. today. A week ago, there were 62 349 infections.

Experts believe the actual number of cases is higher. One reason is that a high number of cases that are not recorded in the RKI data. One reason is the limited capacities of health administration offices, where often contacts are only followed up on to a limited extent. In addition, the laboratory association ALM says that there are now a larger number of people who no longer have an infection confirmed by a PCR test, so these cases are not included in the official statistics.

Across Germany, 24 deaths were recorded within 24 hours, according to the new data. This is the same number as one week ago. The RKI has registered 15,869,417 confirmed infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the start of the pandemic, but the actual total is likely to be much higher because many infections go undetected.

On Friday, the RKI reported that the number of people per 100,000 population admitted to hospital with a Coronavirus infection was 6.35, down from 6.36 on Thursday. This includes many people with positive Coronavirus tests who have another primary illness. The figure is not reported on weekends.

On Monday, the RKI gave the number of people who have recovered as 12,287,900. The number of people who have died from COVID 19-related illnesses rose to 124,126.

Lauterbach warns of a Coronavirus summer wave

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has said that it is dangerous to take current Coronavirus developments too lightly, and he has called for protective measures to be maintained. "I share the concern of many scientists. We have to expect a summer wave," the SPD politician told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers on Saturday. He said that both the Omicron and Delta variants are so infectious that even in good weather, an increase in the number of personal contacts along with a decline in the number of vaccinations could lead to a surge of infections if there were no more restrictions in place.

Lauterbach stressed that the federal states must have the opportunity to react quickly to future waves. This included mask mandates and contact restrictions. "For example, it should be possible to set upper limits for private meetings and public events, as well as access rules for restaurants" – this means access only for vaccinated and recently recovered persons (2G) or with an additional test (2G plus). "All these instruments should only be used if they are actually necessary," the minister said. "The state parliaments would have to determine if this is the case."

But Lauterbach faced opposition from the FDP, which insists on a broad end to everyday restrictions. "If the situation becomes less dangerous, measures must also be scaled back," Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) told the Funke Mediengruppe on Sunday. "You can't just restrict millions of basic rights in the long term just as a precaution." Any solution would have to take this into account.

FDP Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki said he was sure that Lauterbach's ideas about further far-reaching measures beyond 20 March would not be realised. He added that it no one would understand why Germany was "swimming against the current” in the fight against Coronavirus in Europe. "We will not support something like this. We haven’t seen the healthcare system being put under too much strain, and we’re not going to see that any more because of Coronavirus."

Lauterbach is receiving support from the Green Party. Party leader Ricarda Lang warned against relaxing Corona protections too quickly. "Loosening with caution is the order of the day," she said on Sunday. "In the coalition, we agree that relaxations can and must be made when the situation allows." Measures for basic protection that restrict little but benefit a lot, such as a mask mandate, will also be needed in the future," Lang stressed.

Text: dpa

Translation: Jean Lennox

(ga)