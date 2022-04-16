Coronavirus update : Majority of people continue to wear masks indoors

Despite the elimination of mandatory masks, the majority of the population continues to use mouth-nose protection indoors in public places. Foto: dpa/Robert Michael

Bonn/Region A recent survey shows that most people continue to wear masks indoors. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has called for people to make a “small sacrifice” and wear masks indoors as the Easter holidays begin.

Despite the elimination of mandatory masks, the majority of the population continues to use mouth-nose protection indoors in public places. 58 percent still wear a mask in stores to protect against the coronavirus, according to a survey conducted by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. 19 percent do without a mask, 23 percent wear it "now and then". More than two-thirds of respondents (70 percent) said that they were not influenced by other people in their decision to wear a mask. Only eight percent said this factor influenced their decision. 21 percent said they occasionally let themselves be influenced.

Lauterbach calls for wearing masks indoors

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has called for the wearing of masks indoors at the start of the Easter holidays. He said on Twitter that a still very high number of COVID cases could lead to many deaths just before the summer relaxation. "I appeal to everyone to voluntarily wear masks indoors. A small sacrifice. Especially at Easter, we should not endanger ourselves or others.”

Incidence in North Rhine-Westphalia rises slightly

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the incidence of COVID-19 has risen slightly again. According to the Robert Koch Institute, on Good Friday it was 922.7, compared with 920.6 the previous day. Nationwide, the incidence was 1001.5. Another 36 people died in connection with the pandemic, according to Friday's figures. Within North Rhine-Westphalia, the incidence values are particularly high in the Münsterland: Coesfeld continues to have the highest incidence in the state with 1778.8. Duisburg, meanwhile, reports the lowest with 506.6.

Orig. text: ga