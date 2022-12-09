Refugee accommodations in Wachtberg : Council agrees to temporary container homes

The grounds for the container camp have already been prepared. Foto: Axel Vogel

Wachtberg The town council has approved an emergency decision to erect a container shelter site for around one million euros. 52 refugees are to be given temporary accommodation in Villip.

The Wachtberg town council unanimously approved a budget overrun of one million euros on Tuesday evening. The money will be used to set up a container camp to house refugees in the Villip industrial park, according to the plan. The draft resolution was introduced on October 7 as a matter requiring urgent action.

Farmer sells container site to the municipality

The site which will be used to house the refugees comes from a Wachtberg farmer, who will not only sell it to the municipality, but will also construct the container camp. The location has already been prepared for this, and is to consist of a total of 40 containers to house 52 refugees. The containers cost 500,000 euros, the building costs another 500,000 euros. Ultimately, the containers are to be provided with a facade, a roof and outdoor facilities. A container camp that the same farmer recently erected in Holzem serves as a comparison.

Building permit is issued

Sabine Killmann, who doesn’t belong to a political party, wondered why a million euros was going to a single entrepreneur who had no expertise in this area. Mayor Jörg Schmidt (CDU) firmly rejected the criticism and explained that the procedure was "by no means unusual". The farmer had had the option to purchase the containers and then sell them to the municipality. The market for containers had been swept clean, which is why an opportunity had opened up. Schmidt made it clear that if they had ordered new ones, they would not have gotten any. The community now has to invest in sanitary containers and fire protection. Andreas Löllgen (Unser Wachtberg party) asked whether there was a building permit. The mayor explained that there was a permit.