Wolf in the Rhine-Sieg District : County council factions call for better wolf management

Wolves continue to cause unrest in the eastern Rhein-Sieg district. Photo: dpa/Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert Foto: dpa/Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

Rhein-Sieg-Kreis 50 wolf attacks and 100 wolf-killed animals are to its credit: The male of the Leusscheid pack is still active. For the second time, a wolf resolution is on the agenda of the district council - with a series of demands to the state politicians.

It has become quieter in the media: The wolf, or more precisely the Leuscheid pack roaming in the Rhein-Sieg district, no longer attracts attention with weekly sheep culls or by running over conspecifics. But appearances are deceptive. Simon Darscheid, District Chairman of the North Rhine-Westphalia Sheep Breeders' Association, knows of two or three recent sheep killings in North Rhine-Westphalia, which probably originated from the male of the Leusscheid pack. According to his information, there have been three tears in the neighbouring Rhineland-Palatinate. "As long as the pups are small, the wolves stay within a narrow radius," Darscheid suspects as the reason for the summer calm. Only when they are bigger do the wolves leave the forest again for hunting.

Now, for the second time, a resolution to the state of North Rhine-Westphalia is on the agenda of the district council. In March, the county committee had rejected by a majority a resolution initiated by the SPD for better wolf management. Now the CDU and the Greens are calling for the issue of wolf management to be addressed. The resolution is to be passed by the county council next week. Especially the male wolf GW1896, the new leader of the Leusscheid pack, which is often described as aggressive and conspicuous, is seen as a threat in the submission of the district council factions. Over a period of one year, this wolf was responsible for more than 50 wolf attacks in which more than 100 grazing animals were killed. More and more livestock keepers are therefore forced to change their husbandry or to give it up.

More professional wolf management

The concrete demands of the resolution: Wolf management in NRW, which has so far been carried out by voluntary advisors, should be professionalised. The states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, over whose borders the territory of the pack runs, should cooperate better. In addition, grazing animal owners are to receive more comprehensive financial support.

Up to now, the state has subsidised the purchase of protective fences. But the working time that the animal keepers put into erecting the fences was not remunerated. The owners of alpacas, llamas, horses or cattle have also not received any corresponding subsidies so far. The state only finances herding dogs if the herd size exceeds 100 grazing animals.

According to the resolution, it is also important to improve DNA testing. Samples must be taken more quickly, be of better quality, and the results must also be available more quickly: "Compared to other federal states, it takes up to five times longer to publish documented evidence of whether the perpetrator of the livestock attack is a wolf," the letter says.

Darscheid welcomes the resolution. "Yes," he says, "in Rhineland-Palatinate it all happens faster and the keepers are better supported." According to him, seven sheep farmers have so far given up keeping in Hennef alone. "With every sheep, a piece of biodiversity is also lost.“

Darscheid himself, who breeds East Frisian dairy sheep in Hennef-Söven, has not yet had any losses due to wolf attacks. He took precautions very early on, he explains. Two and a half years ago, not only did the Leusscheid pack settle in the forest near Eitorf, but since then the state has also provided funding for herd protection. He himself protects his sheep with fences and herding dogs - and he advises other sheep farmers on how to protect their animals.

Economic damage

From his point of view, there is no reason to do without protection. The wolves were not deterred by people in the vicinity either. "Half of the sheep were killed in the immediate vicinity of houses," he states.

One demand of the resolution is to redefine the term "economic damage" after a wolf attack. As soon as a wolf has entered a flock, this has massive physical consequences and behavioural changes for the remaining animals, it says. Darscheid does not share this observation from his own experience. It is known mainly from the keeping of cattle. But he can imagine that a traumatised cow is more difficult to handle than a similarly damaged sheep.

All in all, however, the Hennef sheep farmer fears that the political road is too long for a quick improvement of the situation in the eastern Rhein-Sieg district. He estimates that the male of the Leusscheid pack will live for another six to eight years. That he or the whole pack will move on is not to be expected. "I hope we don't end up like the sheep farmers in Schermbeck," he says. There, 30 keepers have given up in the meantime.

Federal policy is needed to kill individual wolves like the male of the Leusscheid pack. With the resolution, the district council should therefore call on the state to initiate a corresponding Bundesrat initiative to limit the wolf population and bring it into line with European standards.

(Original text: Rosanna Großmann and Andrea Ziech; Translation: Mareike Graepel)