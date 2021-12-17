New Covid-19 infections : Here’s how the incidence rate for children in Bonn has developed

A child at day care does a Covid “lollipop" test. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Although the seven-day incidence rate in Bonn for the five- to 14-year-old age groups is still comparatively high, the numbers have already dropped significantly since the beginning of December. The demand for children’s Covid vaccinations remains high.

The seven-day incidence rate for the age group of five- to nine-year-olds in Bonn was 475.2, according to the latest numbers from Wednesday provided by the NRW State Center for Health on its website. Slightly higher is the seven-day incidence in Bonn in the age group of ten to 14-year-olds at 499.2. The incidence is significantly lower among infants and toddlers from zero to four years (186) as well as among adolescents between 15 and 19 years (273.4). These numbers refer to new infections in the respective age groups per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days.

Although incidence rates in the five- to 14-year-old age groups appear comparatively high, the number of new infections has already decreased significantly since the beginning of December. The incidence among five- to nine-year-olds reached its highest level so far this winter on December 6, at 862.9, and in the ten- to 14-year-old group climbed to its highest level so far on December 10, at 825.5. The highest incidence among young children up to four years of age was 248.1 on Dec. 3, compared with 474 in the 15- to 19-year-old age group on Nov. 22.

The demand for vaccinations for children is currently very high in Bonn. After the city of Bonn released its first appointments on Wednesday morning, they were all taken after only 15 minutes. The city then released further appointments on Wednesday afternoon, but these are now also all sold out. As a reaction to the large demand, starting on Friday, December 17, the city wants to focus only on children’s immunizations in the Stadthalle in Bad Godesberg.

The Standing Commission on Vaccination (Stiko) currently recommends vaccination in the age group from five to eleven years only for children with pre-existing conditions or with constant contact with immunocompromised persons. However, parents of children without pre-existing conditions can voluntarily choose to vaccinate their children after medical consultation.

Orig. text: Leandra Kubiak, Rüdiger Franz