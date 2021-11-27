Pandemic in Bonn : Covid-19 numbers have exploded in many districts of Bonn

Bonn Many people in Bonn are concerned about the dramatic increase in the number of cases in their city. On Friday, the incidence was 292.2. In individual districts of Bonn, the incidences have skyrocketed even more dramatically, as our data analysis shows.

The city of Bonn has experienced a dramatic increase in Covid-19 case numbers in recent weeks. The fourth wave of the virus is unleashing its full force in Bonn. The incidence rate for the city, which indicates the number of cases for a period of seven days per 100,000 inhabitants, was 292.2 on Friday. A week ago, it was 193, meaning it has increased by around 100 since then. Four weeks ago, the incidence was around 50.

The incidences in some of Bonn's districts are even much higher, as a look at the figures for the 62 statistical districts shows, which the city always publishes with a delay of several days. The cut-off date for the current analysis is November 15, when the seven-day incidence was still around 273. The daily rates in the districts are therefore likely to be somewhat higher.

Dramatic increase in the number of cases in Bonn

A look at the developments continues to paint a bleak picture of the Covid situation in Bonn. As of the date when the data analysis was done, 905 people in Bonn were infected with the virus within one week, according to official city data. On this Friday, the city was already at 966 new infections. By way of comparison: one week before November 15, the number of cases was about 460, four weeks ago about 170. Within a few weeks, the number of new infections multiplied - and the numbers are going up.

The Lannesdorf district in the Bad Godesberg stands out in particular. Here, 39 new cases were added within one week. At 568.4, the incidence here was the highest in the city and increased by almost 500 points. Medinghoven came in second. Here the incidence rose within one week with 24 new cases from 401.9 to 535.9. The most cases in total were registered in Neu-Tannenbusch. 50 new infections were added here within seven days. The incidence in the district amounted to 481.9 on the reporting date. The incidences have risen sharply in many of the districts of Bonn. In 37 of them, it increased by at least 100 points. In addition to Lannesdorf, the figures rose particularly dramatically in Hoholz (+434), Wichelshof (+304.8), Ippendorf (+304.7) and Zentrum-Rheinviertel (+300.2).

More than half of the districts recorded an incidence of more than 250. Only 20 districts were below an incidence of 200, and only three districts below 100.

At the beginning of November, an initial micro-geographic analysis of the city in cooperation with the Bonn research institute Infas 360, the University of Bonn and the university hospital had revealed that socially disadvantaged population groups are more affected by infections than others. Persons in low income brackets, living in densely populated areas and a high proportion of migrants represent some of the vulnerable groups where the virus has an easy time to spread.

Overall, a look at the city map reveals a more heterogeneous picture than in the last wave of infection. The densely populated areas in the north of Bonn continue to be strongly affected by the pandemic, but they no longer stand out as much as in the past. Meanwhile, there are areas in all four city districts that have been particularly hard hit. Within the past four weeks, the number of cases has risen particularly sharply in Medinghoven, Hoholz and Holtorf.

The lowest number was recently recorded in Ückesdorf, where there were no new cases. At 24.8, the incidence was also low by comparison in Alt-Plittersdorf and at 59.6 in the Kurpark district in Bad Godesberg.