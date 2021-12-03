Covid update : Federal and state governments adopt tougher coronavirus regulations

Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz giving a press conference in the Chancellery following the conference with the federal and state governments. Foto: AP/John Macdougall

Berlin Fewer participants at major events, 2G rules for shopping, restrictions for the unvaccinated: to get a grip on the dramatic pandemic situation, the federal and state governments are stepping up their efforts.

In an effort to curb the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Germany, federal and state governments have agreed on much stricter guidelines and restrictions nationwide.

These range from significant contact restrictions for the unvaccinated and unrecovered to 2G regulations for visiting restaurants, movie theaters, theaters and other recreational facilities. In addition, even a current test - i.e., 2G plus - may be mandated. And stores and shops - with the exception of those required for daily needs such as supermarkets - now only allow those who have been vaccinated or are recovered. This is true regardless of the incidence rate. Stores must monitor compliance with the regulations.

Limited participation at events

The federal-state conference with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and her designated successor Olaf Scholz (SPD) as well as the state premiers also decided on a significant reduction in the number of spectators for sports, the arts and similar major events taking place at the national level. In the future, a maximum of 30 to 50 percent of the seating capacity may be used. However, the maximum number of visitors indoors will be 5,000, and outdoors a maximum of 15,000. Full soccer stadiums, as was the case last weekend, will no longer be possible for the time being.

Private gatherings in public or private spaces attended by unvaccinated and unrecovered persons are to be limited to the individual's own household and no more than two persons from another household, according to the resolution. Children up to the age of 14 are exempt. Spouses, cohabiting partners and partners in a non-marital partnership are considered to be one household even if they do not share a residence. The regulation does not apply to private gatherings attended exclusively by vaccinated and recovered persons.

In districts with a seven-day incidence of more than 350, a participant limit of 50 persons (vaccinated and recovered) indoors and 200 persons (vaccinated and recovered) outdoors applies to private parties and gatherings.

No firecrackers on New Year’s Eve

The sale of firecrackers and fireworks on New Year's Eve will be banned this year - as it was last year. There will also be a ban on fireworks in places with a particularly large crowd. Compensation is planned for affected companies as part of an economic aid scheme.

It was also agreed that clubs and discotheques would have to be closed in the event of high Covid infection rates due to the risk of infection. This would apply at the latest with an incidence of 350 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. In schools, masks are generally compulsory for all grades.

Pharmacists to vaccinate

In order to accelerate the vaccination campaign, dentists, pharmacists and nursing staff will also be able to give shots in the future. A legal regulation is expected for this purpose at a later date.

In the resolution paper, the federal government pledges to introduce a facility-based vaccination requirement for employees in hospitals and care facilities for the elderly, for example. The federal and state governments also welcome the fact that the Bundestag intends to decide on a general vaccination requirement in the near future.

Orig. text: dpa