New restaurant in Bonn : Cowboys Pizza Saloon opens in the city

The “Cowboys” in Bonn now serves up pizza: (from left) Daniel Fuchs and Maser Vazirian with the saloon mascot. Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn Daniel Fuchs, Masiar Vazirian and Islam El-Safty have been running the "Cowboys Burger Saloon" on Römerstrasse in Bonn since 2013. Now they are opening a "Cowboys Pizza Saloon" in the building next door to the burger restaurant.

Since 2013, Daniel Fuchs, Masiar Vazirian and Islam El-Safty have been running the Cowboys Burger Saloon on Bonn's Römerstrasse, right next to the Beethovenhalle. In Koblenz, there is also a branch. Now the trio of restaurateurs has expanded its Bonn portfolio: The Cowboys Pizza Saloon is opening up in the building next door to their burger restaurant. A former hair salon was completely converted to accommodate the new pizza restaurant.

The small dining room with twelve seats has a rustic Western ambience with tables, swinging doors and counters made of burnished wood, while black-and-white photos of gunslingers adorn the walls. The front terrace seats 20 persons. Talking about the concept for the new place, Masiar Vazirian says, "Offering more burgers wouldn't have made sense, so we came up with American-style pizza." His business partner Daniel Fuchs adds, "Many people think of this as thick pizza, such as the kind you get at Pizza Hut, but in Chicago Style. But we went with New York style: thin crust, big, lots of cheese, lots of toppings.”

The pizzas are baked in a special oven from the U.S. manufacturer XLT based in Wichita, Kansas. "There are very good Neapolitan pizzas in Bonn, and we didn't want to compete with that in any way," explains Vazirian. 40 centimeters is the diameter of the ten different pizzas on the menu.

A special feature of the Cowboys Pizza Saloon is that each pizza is served with a free house dip in a small bowl in the middle of the crust. The pizzas are named after gunslingers, Wild West rogues and rodeo stars: the "Clay Allison" (with broccoli, peppers, corn and mushrooms) costs 12.90 euros, "Wyatt Earp" (with pulled chicken, spring onions and hollandaise sauce) or the "Jesse James" (with feta, parmesan and gorgonzola) both cost 13.90 euros, and the "Bronco Billy" (with sausage, black olives and fried egg) is 14.90 euros. The Pizza Margherita costs 8.90 euros (and a children's pizza 5.90 euros).

For dessert, there is a choice of four varieties of ice cream from Ben & Jerry's at 3.50 euros each. The drinks all come in 0.33-liter bottles, e.g. Krombacher Pils and Früh Kölsch (3.30 euros each), Richard's Sun ice tea peach or pomegranate (3.20 euros each) or Afri Cola and Bluna orange or lemon (2.90 euros each).

Cowboys Pizza Saloon, Römerstrasse 2, 53111 Bonn (city center), tel. (0228) 96 16 12 49. Open Mon, Wed and Fri 5-10 p.m., Tues and Thurs 12-3 p.m. and 5 - 10 p.m., Sat, Sun and holidays 1 - 10 p.m.. Open every day.