Bad Godesberg Criticism of video surveillance at the Russian consulate

Laska clarifies: "In public, i.e. on streets, paths and squares, video surveillance is generally only permitted by the state." Each federal state decides for itself under what conditions. In North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, "data collection through the open use of optical-technical means" is permitted by the police according to the Police Act, namely for the prevention of criminal offences. "Otherwise, video surveillance by public authorities is permitted, among other things, to exercise domiciliary rights or to protect life, health, property or possessions in public," Laska continues. Private individuals or private institutions are generally only allowed to film on their own property. It must be ensured, for example, that the neighbouring property is not covered by the camera.