Bad Godesberg Criticism of video surveillance at the Russian consulate
Schweinsheim · The CCTV cameras at the Russian consulate in Bad Godesberg are, according to some Bad Godesberg residents, also intended to record the public street space. This has repeatedly led to criticism. Is this actually legal?
Following the vigils and protests in front of the Russian Consulate General in Schweinheim, there has been further criticism from demonstrators. They had gathered in front of the consulate to mark the death of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny and the second anniversary of the attack on Ukraine. This included Stefan Pohl from Meckenheim, who held another vigil there on 24 February with his association "Meckenheim hilft" ("Meckenheim helps") with a shot-up car from Irpin in Ukraine. Pohl felt that he was being monitored by security cameras on the grounds of the Russian Consulate General and "downright followed“.
"The Consulate General's video cameras at the entrance focussed on our group, which was standing on a public street, Waldstrasse, for quite some time. They must have been visibly panning behind us for 15 minutes," says Pohl. He saw this as an "attempt to intimidate" him into exercising his constitutional right to freedom of assembly and demonstration in front of the Consulate General. A corresponding enquiry by email to the Russian Consulate General remained unanswered. Martin Kriebisch, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Bonn, is unable to comment further on Pohl's case "due to a lack of complete knowledge of the facts“.
"For the time being, the behaviour would not be relevant under criminal law," explains criminal law expert Volker Fritze, who is also Chairman of the Bonn Bar Association. "However, there are injunctive relief claims from those affected and fines may also be possible," he explains. "Because the 'own premises' may of course be filmed. But not the public space in front of it." In this context, Fritze points out that possible video surveillance of public spaces is more likely to affect data protection and administrative law.
"However, video surveillance is not explicitly regulated in the European General Data Protection Regulation," explains administrative law expert Lukas Laska, Haus & Grund Bonn/Rhein-Sieg's lawyer of trust. For public bodies and companies, the Federal Data Protection Act (BDSG) applies in this case. "However, the BDSG does not apply to private individuals." Here, it is always a matter of weighing up one's own interest in surveillance against the personal rights of the person concerned.
When video surveillance is permitted
Laska clarifies: "In public, i.e. on streets, paths and squares, video surveillance is generally only permitted by the state." Each federal state decides for itself under what conditions. In North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, "data collection through the open use of optical-technical means" is permitted by the police according to the Police Act, namely for the prevention of criminal offences. "Otherwise, video surveillance by public authorities is permitted, among other things, to exercise domiciliary rights or to protect life, health, property or possessions in public," Laska continues. Private individuals or private institutions are generally only allowed to film on their own property. It must be ensured, for example, that the neighbouring property is not covered by the camera.
Anyone who does not comply with this must fear consequences: "Anyone affected by unauthorised camera surveillance whose general right to privacy is impaired has civil law claims." These could be aimed at removing the camera, refraining from surveillance in future or deleting the stored data. Compensation could also be claimed. "These principles should also apply to surveillance cameras on embassy premises, but enforcing these claims is problematic."
Special regulations for consulates
According to Laska, the regulations that apply to embassies and consulates originate from international law and were summarised in the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCD). "Although embassy premises are not extraterritorial, they do have a special status," Laska explains. Accordingly, the "premises of the mission/embassy may only be entered with the consent of the head of mission".
In addition, every state in which an embassy is located is obliged to protect the premises of the mission from any intrusion or damage. These, as well as their furnishings, all objects and means of transport such as cars, "enjoy immunity from any search, seizure, attachment or execution". However, this special status does not change the fact that "national law also applies to embassy properties" - albeit to a limited extent.
Laska's conclusion: "Civil law claims due to unauthorised video surveillance may be possible, but whether these claims could be enforced against the foreign state in a German court seems questionable." According to Laska, even if the complaint were successful in court, enforcement of the judgement would probably be ruled out for reasons of immunity.
"Murderer" signs cause discussion
Pohl is not alone with his initiative. After a vigil on 22 February, demonstrators criticised the business conduct of the Consulate General. The Bad Godesberg Green Party had invited people to the vigil. One participant had complained that the police had warned him to hide a "murderer" sign. Otherwise, he had been told, he would face criminal charges.
Stefan Pohl from Meckenheim wants to reserve the right to take legal action in any case and have this examined by his lawyer.
(Orig. text: Axel Vogel; Translation: Mareike Graepel)