Demonstration in Bonn : Cycling against the Ayatollah regime

Some 250 people demonstrated against the Iranian regime at a bicycle rally in Bonn. Lord Mayor Katja Dörner was one of them. Foto: Ralf Klodt

Bonn The Bonn alliance "FrauenLebenFreiheit_Bonn" denounces the Iranian regime and demands that German politicians break off relations. This is not the first demonstration by Iranian exiles.

Things that are completely normal in this country are forbidden in Iran. For example, Iranian women are not allowed to ride bicycles since Ali Khamenei forbade it by fatwa. Legal rulings like this, justified by the Ayatollah on a particular interpretation of the Koran, affect not only cycling but many parts of life. This is why people in the Islamic Republic are taking to the streets, increasingly so since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested by the morality police a few weeks ago for allegedly wearing her headscarf incorrectly. She died in custody.

On a bike against the regime

On Sunday the alliance "FrauenLebenFreiheit_Bonn" (WomenLifeFreedom_Bonn), founded by exiled Iranians, drew attention to the grievances in their home country, following after the first demonstration against the regime in Iran in October. Police reported that between 200 and 250 demonstrators peacefully cycled from the Hofgarten via Beuel and the city centre to the Botanical Garden on Sunday. People in Iran have been living "in brutal captivity of the inhuman oppressive regime" for 43 years, when the Islamic Republic was proclaimed, as Amir-Homayoun Ranjbar from the alliance explained.

Solidarity with the action was expressed by the Bonn groups Critical Mass and Fridays for Future, among others. The exiled Iranians hope that the bicycle tour and rallies will draw more attention to their cause. They want to win over Bonn's civil society to the issue in order to increase the pressure on German politicians "so that now eight weeks since the beginning of the revolution in Iran, serious measures are taken against the Islamic regime". One of the alliance's demands is the breaking off of all cooperation and negotiations with the regime.

Chancellor Scholz speaks out

In recent weeks, the German government has reacted hesitantly to the Iranian government's actions against its own people and its "daily" shooting of citizens, as the German-Iranian writer Navid Kermani, who lives in Cologne, wrote in the latest issue of Die Zeit. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a video podcast released on Saturday: "What kind of government are you that shoots at its own citizens? Anyone who acts in this way must expect our opposition." The reply from Iranian Foreign Office spokesman Nasser Kanaani followed on its heels: "The German chancellor's remarks were provocative, meddling and undiplomatic." Germany's interference in Iranian domestic politics could damage relations, he said.

Original text: Philipp Königs