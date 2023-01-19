Accidents in Bonn : Cyclists complain about recklessness in road traffic

There is often a lot going on in Bonn. Mutual consideration is the best protection against accidents. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The climate on the streets is apparently getting rougher and rougher. In accidents, cyclists are often left behind. The ADFC and the police are looking for solutions.

The climate on Bonn's roads seems to be getting rougher and rougher. This impression is shared by many road users by Gerd Billen, who can also rely on police figures (see "Police statistics"). However, the traffic policy spokesman of the Bonn/Rhein Sieg district association of the German Cyclists' Federation (ADFC) does not only have car drivers in mind. According to the bicycle lobbyist, some cyclists also do not obey the rules. "There are people in both road user groups who seem to be completely indifferent to the traffic rules," the expert is convinced. However, the ADFC does not have a data collection that can prove an increase in recklessness on the road.

When accidents occur between different road users, the consequences are usually worse for cyclists than for car drivers. The police recently reported two accidents involving cyclists in the west of Bonn in which the cyclists fell. In both cases, the car drivers are said to have taken off after the accident (GA reported). In one case, the police only learned about the accident from uninvolved eyewitnesses, as both the car driver and the cyclist had continued driving after the incident.

Not least from his own experience, Billen said, he had noticed that about half of all car drivers did not keep the prescribed distance to cyclists. Since the amendment of the Road Traffic Act in April 2020, motor vehicles have to keep a distance of at least two metres from cyclists when overtaking them in built-up areas and at least 1.5 metres in built-up areas. He also observed that quite a few car drivers and also public buses demonstratively positioned themselves in front of traffic lights on cycle protection lanes, so that cyclists could no longer cycle past. "We recently had a discussion with the police on the subject of recklessness on the roads," Billen reports. Among other things, it was about the question of what could be done against increasing disrespect among road users. "It is certainly not a mass phenomenon, but it is a problem.“

Police and ADFC identify neuralgic points

Police and ADFC had identified neuralgic points for cyclists and car drivers as one of the causes. "For example, if you want to turn from Kennedybrücke into Hermannstraße by car, you almost dislocate your neck." Cyclists often break rules when infrastructure such as a cycle path is lacking. "I've learned that the situation has to be clear and uncluttered for all road users, otherwise there can be violations of traffic rules - even unintentionally." For example, he said, the club has asked the police to carry out more checks regarding the observance of the prescribed distance when overtaking cyclists. When asked whether the police could estimate whether there would be more conflicts in road traffic, police spokesman Robert Scholten answered in the negative.

Meanwhile, the ADFC is also in close contact with the public utility company, as there are also repeated complaints from cyclists who feel harassed by bus drivers, says Billen. "We want to make it clear to everyone that it is about respectful coexistence in road traffic." This, of course, also applies to the cyclists themselves.

For some road users, however, it is hopeless, as shown by the example of an SUV driver who, shortly before Christmas, drove illegally on the cycle path on the banks of the Rhine and is alleged to have deliberately rammed a cyclist. The police have filed charges against the 59-year-old driver and initiated proceedings for serious interference with traffic. Asked about the status of the case, police spokesman Robert Scholten said on Wednesday: "The investigation into the accident is ongoing.“

POLICE STATISTICS More hit-and-runs again According to the traffic statistics of the Bonn police, hit-and-run accidents by motorists increased again in 2021 compared to 2020. While there were 1958 hit-and-runs in 2020, the number rose to 4157 in 2021. In almost half of the cases (47.1 per cent), the hit-and-runners could be identified, according to the 2021 statistics. According to the police, in 2021 there were 72 traffic accidents between cars and bicycles or pedelecs, in which those involved in the accident were injured. The car was listed in the statistics as the cause of the accident 278 times, and the bicycle 94 times. A similar development is expected for 2022, and the statistics will be available soon. Police spokesman Robert Scholten, however, again points out that a victim of an accident may have contributed to the cause of an accident through misconduct. It is noticeable that in many accidents in which the car was named as the cause, the cyclist was also found to have acted wrongly.