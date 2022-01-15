Data analysis : How coronavirus numbers are developing in the various districts of Bonn

Bonn Covid cases are rising sharply in Bonn. The city recorded its highest incidence of 441.3 on Friday. In 44 of 62 Bonn districts, the number of cases has increased, as our data analysis shows. Two age groups in particular are affected.

In the first week of January, the number of Covid-19 cases rose sharply in Bonn. This can be seen in data published by the city for the 62 statistical districts - published with a few days delay. The cut-off date for the analysis was January 10. In 44 districts, the number of cases increased recently. In some cases, the numbers skyrocketed dramatically. Due to the relatively small number of people living in the individual districts, the incidence rates can fluctuate strongly. But the trend of the past weeks is clear: In Bonn, the number of Covid cases is rising faster than ever before since the pandemic started. On Friday, the seven-day incidence in Bonn was 441.3.

On Monday, the cut-off date, the incidence was 393.6. A look at the development of the incidence rate in Bonn shows that the numbers have been rising since shortly before the turn of the year. The numbers from the State Center for Health in North Rhine-Westphalia clearly show the increase.

Majority of districts have an incidence of more than 300

As of the date when the data was evaluated, 1,273 people in Bonn had become infected with the virus within the past seven days. A week earlier, the number of new infections within seven days was 855, an increase of almost 50 percent. Most recently, the number of confirmed omicron variant infections in Bonn had also risen sharply within one day. While the city reported 496 cases on Wednesday, there were already 633 omicron infections on Thursday.

The incidences have recently climbed sharply in the Bonn districts of Obermehlem, Neu-Duisdorf and Holzlar. Here, the number of cases increased by a factor of three to more than four within one week. The frontrunner in Bonn was the Gronau government district (Regierungsviertel) with an incidence of 673.8, followed by Holzlar in the Beuel district with an incidence of 604.1, which recorded 49 new cases. The villa district (Villenviertel) of Bad Godesberg had the third highest incidence among the districts, with 590.3. The highest total number of new cases was in Beuel-Mitte with 50 new infections and an incidence of 503.6. In the Hardtberg district, the incidence was highest in Medinghoven with 491.2. In the partly densely built-up districts in the north of Bonn as well as in the south of Bad Godesberg and Hardtberg, where in the past a particularly large number of people were infected with Covid, the case numbers continue to be high, but have long since ceased to be among the highest. In Neu-Tannenbusch, the incidence was 433, in Lannesdorf 450, and in Medinghoven and on Brüser Berg 490 and 460, respectively.

At the beginning of November, an initial micro-geographic analysis of the city in cooperation with the Bonn research institute Infas 360, the university and the university hospital had revealed that socially disadvantaged population groups were more affected by the infections than others. Low income classes, densely populated areas and a high proportion of migrants are significant characteristics of vulnerable groups in which the virus has a comparatively easy time to spread.

The number of new infections went down in 16 districts in Bonn. The biggest decrease was in Ückesdorf, dropping by 80 percent compared with the previous week. The incidence there is now 74.9. Hoholz and Bad Godesberg-Nord also recorded sharp declines. Ückesdorf and Bad Godesberg-Nord were the only two districts where the incidence was recently below 100. Forty-one districts, well over half, had an incidence of more than 300. A week earlier, only 18 districts had such a high incidence.

Among younger people, the number of cases is increasing sharply

Young people currently bear the highest risk of infection. The number of cases has risen particularly sharply in the 20 to 39 age group. As of Friday, 638.5 people in Bonn were infected per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days. According to figures from the state health center, 20- to 24-year-olds are the most affected, with a current incidence of 772.6. In the 15- to 19-year-old age group, the incidence was 735.2, the second highest. Among 60- to 79-year-olds, the incidence was 172.5. Bonn residents 80 years or older had the lowest case rates with an incidence of 53.6.

Orig. text: Andreas Dyck