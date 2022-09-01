Man from Eitorf died : Death at illegal techno party

Cologne Following the death of a young man at an illegal techno party in Cologne, the Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating whether the death was caused by someone else. A death investigation has been initiated, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old from Eitorf (Rhein-Sieg district) collapsed at the party in an empty building on Saturday morning and died shortly afterwards in hospital.

The autopsy did not reveal a definite cause of death, said the senior public prosecutor. Now, a chemical-toxicological analysis is to clarify whether alcohol or drugs could be the cause. In addition, a virological report has been ordered.

According to a spokesperson, the police are also investigating a video message posted on Instagram. In it, a man who said he was one of the organisers of the party talked about pills that someone had sold there. Previously, the Cologne newspaper "Express" had reported.