Four years in prison for illegal importation and drug trafficking Defendant: "I would have expected this sort of draconian punishment in China"
A man from Amsterdam has been sentenced to four years in prison after being caught with almost ten kilos of hash at the Siegburg motorway service area. In his defence, the accused had told an abstruse story.
"Most people of my generation don't even understand why weed is illegal," said the 36-year-old defendant in his closing statement: "Downing a bottle of vodka is surely worse for your health than smoking a few joints. The Dutchman, who lives in Amsterdam, has now been sentenced to four years in prison for illegally importing and aiding and abetting drug trafficking before the 11th Grand Criminal Chamber at the Bonn Regional Court. In their plea, the prosecution had even demanded five and a half in prison.
"I would have expected such a draconian sentence in China, but not in Europe," said the defendant. He added that his family would also suffer from such a high sentence.
The man had been caught with exactly 9815 grammes of hashish on 6 December last year, when he had taken a break at the Siegburg motorway service area on his way south.
Shortly before the verdict was pronounced, the presiding judge of the 11th Grand Criminal Chamber, Isabel Köhne, had reopened the taking of evidence in order to give the information that instead of a conviction for drug trafficking, aiding and abetting could also be considered as an offence. The accused had then taken the opportunity to address the chamber again with concluding words. In addition to the general statement, the Dutchman also used the time to explain to the judges once again why he had not mentioned any names of associates: Although he did not believe that his contacts belonged to the mafia, he could not rule it out and therefore wanted to protect himself and his family with his silence.
Defendant tells abstruse story
The story that the 36-year-old had told on the first day of the trial had met with visible scepticism from the judge. She was not under the illusion that people never lied in her courtroom, said Köhne. The defendant's story, however, sounded rather abstruse. The man had stated that he had known in principle about his illegal cargo, but the exact amount and the hiding place had been just as mysterious to him as his exact destination. He had been asked by a neighbour to help him with the clearance of his household, and his duties had included a trip as a drug mule a few weeks before, as well as transporting furniture. The fact that some of the removal boxes might have contained illegal smokes was only admitted by the man in the aforementioned closing statement.
In her closing statement, the judge once again addressed the convicted man directly with very personal words: On the one hand, soft drugs were still illegal and everyone had to abide by the laws. Unfortunately, she experienced again and again in her professional practice that "weed" posed a great potential danger, especially for young users. On the other hand, she said, the convicted person should not blame the police and the judiciary for the misfortunes of his family. "You alone are to blame for their suffering," said the judge.
Original text: Leif Kubik
Translation: Jean Lennox