Four years in prison for illegal importation and drug trafficking Defendant: "I would have expected this sort of draconian punishment in China"

The story that the 36-year-old had told on the first day of the trial had met with visible scepticism from the judge. She was not under the illusion that people never lied in her courtroom, said Köhne. The defendant's story, however, sounded rather abstruse. The man had stated that he had known in principle about his illegal cargo, but the exact amount and the hiding place had been just as mysterious to him as his exact destination. He had been asked by a neighbour to help him with the clearance of his household, and his duties had included a trip as a drug mule a few weeks before, as well as transporting furniture. The fact that some of the removal boxes might have contained illegal smokes was only admitted by the man in the aforementioned closing statement.