New apartments to come : Demolition of Bristol Hotel has begun

The terrace of the restaurant off to the side of the hotel on Poppelsdorfer Allee has already been dismantled. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn A mountain of bulky waste is piling up on one side of the former Bristol Hotel. Workers have started to tear down the seven-story building on Prinz-Albert-Strasse; it was built 50 years ago.

Lots of bulky waste and debris are being stored next to the former Bristol Hotel in Bonn's Südstadt district. The restaurant's terrace has already been dismantled. The days are numbered for the seven-story building, which was built around 50 years ago according to the plans of Bonn architect Ernst van Dorp.

The interior of the Bristol is currently being gutted, Stephan Pacho of Swiss Life Asset Managers told the GA on Wednesday. Swiss Life is the new name of Corpus Sireo, he further explains, the company that acquired the approximately 24,500-square-meter site, including existing buildings, from Zurich Insurance (formerly Deutscher Herold) a few years ago. Following the gutting of the former hotel, the demolition is to be carried out by a company from Remagen called Wahl. "The above-ground demolition of the hotel will start from Poppelsdorfer Allee and will be carried out using a Longfront demolition excavator," explained Pacho. This type of machinery is suitable for use on large or tall buildings.

Villa and headquarters remain

Only the villa, also known as the "Schlösschen," on Poppelsdorfer Allee and the headquarters of the former Deutscher Herold insurance company at the corner of Poppelsdorfer Allee and Bonner Talweg will remain. The administration of the University of Bonn is to move into the former Herold headquarters when the university's main building soon closes for renovations, expected to take several years to complete.

A little history about the property where the Bristol Hotel stands: In 1909, an imposing building housing a civic club stood on that land, it had conference and social rooms as well as a restaurant, café and a bowling alley. It was demolished, blown up with dynamite in1969, according to GA reports at the time. One person almost died in the blast, the GA reported. A homeless man had laid down to sleep in the building but was found in time to save his life because of a tip from his buddy.

Workers throw old hotel inventory onto pile of bulky waste

Almost a little wistfully, some passersby watched workers on Wednesday as they carried out old hotel inventory and tossed it onto a pile of bulky waste. Through the dirty windows on the first floor, where the café and restaurant once stood, you can still make out a buffet table made of light-colored wood. Many tables and other furniture still stand in the hotel rooms. Attempts by preservationists to have the hotel listed as a historic monument failed. But the preservationists suggested that the building's interior be documented through photography and that certain furnishings be transferred to museum holdings. "The majority of the inventory was cleared out and taken by the former operator. The remaining inventory, which was still somewhat serviceable, was given away for sustainability reasons. That is, the inventory was given away to interested third parties," Pacho said.

On the site, apartment buildings, stores and offices are to be built. A daycare big enough to hold four groups of children is also planned. According to Swiss Life, 111 apartments will be up for sale and there will be 39 subsidized apartments in the first construction phase. Completion is currently scheduled for 2024. "Since September, our general contractor, Eiffage, has been preparing the building construction. The most visible sign that things are going up are the two cranes," the company says in an information letter to residents.

The second phase of construction on the site of the former Bristol Hotel will include development on the perimeter of Poppelsdorfer Allee and Prinz-Albert-Strasse and a total of 123 apartments. An underground garage with 165 parking spaces is also planned there. According to Swiss Life, 20 of the 123 apartments will be subsidized. The entire construction project is scheduled for completion in 2026.

Orig. text: Lisa inhoffen