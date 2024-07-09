Tickets, opening hours, highlights Details of the new Ramses exhibition in Cologne

With more than 180 artefacts, many of which the museum says have left Egypt for the first time, the exhibition has already been shown in Paris and Sydney. The most important piece, the cedar coffin of Pharaoh Ramses II ( ca. 1303 to 1213 BC), was discovered during archaeological excavations in 1881 and is one of the most important archaeological artefacts in Egypt. Mummified animals, jewellery, royal masks and amulets will also be on display.