Tickets, opening hours, highlights Details of the new Ramses exhibition in Cologne
Cologne · The exhibition "Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs" opens in Cologne on 13 July. One of the exhibits is the famous pharaoh's coffin. Find out what else is on display and how to get tickets.
For the first time ever, the exhibition "Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs" will be on show in Germany. From 13 July for a "limited time" the exhibition will be shown at the Odysseum in Cologne. Besides the sarcophagus, the exhibition also features historical artefacts and a virtual reality tour through the temple of Abu Simbel.
With more than 180 artefacts, many of which the museum says have left Egypt for the first time, the exhibition has already been shown in Paris and Sydney. The most important piece, the cedar coffin of Pharaoh Ramses II ( ca. 1303 to 1213 BC), was discovered during archaeological excavations in 1881 and is one of the most important archaeological artefacts in Egypt. Mummified animals, jewellery, royal masks and amulets will also be on display.
Where will the exhibition be shown in Cologne?
The Ramses exhibition will be on display at the Odysseum Museum in Cologne. This is in Corintostraße 1 in Cologne-Kalk. The tram stop "Kalk-Post", the S-Bahn stop "Trimbornstraße" and the bus stop "Corintostraße" are very close by and can be used to reach the museum by public transport. The museum also has a fee-based underground car park at the rear of the building.
When is the exhibition open?
The exhibition kicks off on 13 July and will continue until 5 January 2025. It will be open daily: Tuesday to Thursday from 11am to 7pm, Friday, Saturday, Sunday as well as during school holidays and on public holidays and long weekends from 10am to 8pm. The museum points out that there may be exceptions. More details can be found in the museum's online booking calendar.
Where can I get tickets?
Tickets can already be purchased online in specified time slots. Admission prices: from 16 euros for children (aged five and over) and 22 euros for adults (aged 16 and over) - prices are higher depending on the month or day of the week. There are family and group tickets as well as concessions for senior citizens, schoolchildren and students. Tickets without a time slot (Golden Ticket) cost an additional amount. A visit typically takes between 60 and 90 minutes, depending on how much time you spend.
What can visitors expect on the virtual reality tour?
Another attraction of the exhibition is the virtual reality experience, where visitors take a seat in movable armchairs and experience an animated 360-degree journey through the temples of Abu Simbel and the tomb of Nefertari. The experience lasts around 15 minutes and is recommended for children aged eight and over. An extra ticket for 15 euros is required, which can be booked online.
(Original text: ga; Translation: Jean Lennox)