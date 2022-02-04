Customers annoyed by lack of communication : Deutsche Bahn announces further cancellations for Bonn central station

If you want to go in the direction of Cologne, you can take tram lines 16 and 18. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Some passengers complain that Deutsche Bahn has not been proactive in keeping them informed about travel disruptions brought on by construction. DB has now released details about the next wave of diversions and cancellations.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Passengers continued to arrive at Bonn's central station on Wednesday, surprised by the current train cancellations. Until Friday, the stretch from Bad Godesberg to Roisdorf remained closed due to signal box works. Deutsche Bahn had not been proactive enough about informing customers in advance - to the annoyance of many customers. Now, DB has announced the next closure, providing details.

A young man from Hamburg waits in vain in Bonn, and finally gets a ride from a friend in Cologne. Michael Schulte is surprised: "I worked in bridge construction. Back then, when traffic was interrupted due to construction work, it was always communicated clearly and well in advance," he says. He commutes between Bonn and Bad Honnef. "But I have never experienced such a situation as in the last few days."

Mohammed Aljoiri takes a tram to Cologne to get to work in Hamm. It takes him a good hour and a half extra now. On his route via Brühl to Cologne, he says, delays have become the norm. Tram lines 16 and 18 were fuller than usual on Wednesday, but not overcrowded. Only a few people go to the Colmantstrasse stop, where the substitute service for RE 5, RB 26 and the other local trains departs.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Fewer passengers, fewer customers: A worker at McDonald's in the train station says hardly anyone has come to eat there since Sunday. Dennis Günter from the Five Guys burger joint across the street also had less money in the till. "I thought it was because of 2G plus ", he says. He estimates that the reduction in rail customers accounted for 1,000 euros less each day. Late-night shop operator Kemal Demirci says he had 20 percent fewer customers in the past three days. "Construction work and train cancellations always have a negative impact on business," he says. Ana Rodrigues confirms that at her mobile coffee stand.

Train cancellations in Bonn: Harsh criticism from politicians

Not only rail customers are annoyed by the lack of communication from Deutsche Bahn, harsh criticism is also coming from politicians. "Trust in public transport suffers from this kind of operation, and that is bad for the acceptance of the urgently needed transportation transformation that the city of Bonn is striving for," says Bonn's mayor Katja Dörner (Greens) on Wednesday. Rolf Beu, the transport expert of the Greens fraction, is of the same opinion: "Infrastructure has to be maintained and renewed so that it can be used reliably in the future. Rail lines, too. "Completely unacceptable, however, is once again the fully inadequate advance information provided by Deutsche Bahn. Again, DB is behaving in an arrogant manner, as if we were still in the founding days of the German Empire and not in the 21st century.”

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

This arrogance annoys rail customers and damages the reputation of the entire local transport system. And according to Beu, this is just what is needed for the necessary transition to more eco-friendly transportation. One could have offered continuous ten-minute intervals on tram line 16 between Bonn and Cologne. "Instead, thousands of passengers are at the main station, disoriented and frustrated," says Beu. The fact that DB is even justifying its actions "puts the crown on the whole thing”.

Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (FDP ), a member of the Bundestag from Bonn, says: "Despite all the understanding for necessary construction measures, the sloppy nature of DB's communication is an outrage. The DB must be proactive about informing passengers of closures of this magnitude in newspaper ads, on the internet, with notices or radio spots." Katrin Uhlig (Greens), the directly elected member of the Bundestag in Bonn, agrees. She said she understands that the construction work is important. But rail users must be able to prepare for it in good time "and not only find out at the station that their train is not running at all," says Uhlig. Lambsdorff: "For many people in Bonn, Cologne and the region, the affected route is a daily route to work, to university or to an apprenticeship.”

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Deutsche Bahn shares details of construction work

GA reader Thorsten Bauder points out that the construction work did not only begin on Tuesday. "The route has already been closed since Monday, which I had to experience firsthand." GA reader Ulrich Kissmann says in defense of DB: the DB travel navigator, the departure boards of the DB and also the travel information "have been showing a complete shutdown of Bonn central station from Monday to Friday for weeks”. Buses to replace the rail traffic had been indicated.

On GA inquiry, a DB spokeswoman communicated some details on Wednesday. This week, there is underground cable work between Bonn and Bad Godesberg. The purpose of this work is "to prepare the line for the modern train control system ETCS (European Train Control System), with which the trains can be controlled in the future without signaling technology through the rail network," according to the railroad.

Getting up early did nothing

The closure of Bonn's main train station is also being discussed on Facebook and Twitter - in part with cynicism. For example, Niko Te writes: "For almost two years, thanks to the pandemic, I have been allowed to do without the services and information policy of the DB. So even the epidemic has its good sides: never ride the train again..." While many GA readers swear by the reliability of the Bahn app, Julia Haun talks about incorrectly displayed connections: "How often have I ended up in Beuel on a Sunday, even though I had booked to Bonn Hauptbahnhof just a day before?" She would like to have detailed information from the DB: "Such things are planned for the long term. I'm totally pro-train, but that's no way to transform to a more eco-friendly transportation system.”

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_6"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Daniel Nonn would be happy "if the backup plans allowed for smooth travels." He wanted to take the 6:07 a.m. train from Roisdorf in the direction of Cologne, had left Bad Godesberg early enough for that (at 5:20 a.m.). Arriving in Rosidorf at 5:50, "I then had to wait in the cold until 6:33 for the train. Of course, I was then late for work. That can't be right.”

Affected trains: Until this Friday at 9 p.m., the lines RE 5 (RRX), RB 26, RB 30 and RB 48 are affected. As a substitute, buses will depart from Quantiusstrasse. Until Friday, February 18, long-distance trains on the ICE line Koblenz/Bonn - Wuppertal - Hamm - Hanover - Berlin will occasionally start/end in Cologne. "The stop in Bonn is cancelled for these trains, and for trains starting/ending in Koblenz as scheduled, the stops in Koblenz, Andernach and Remagen are also cancelled," DB said. Since January 31, trains on the new Bonn - Cologne - Berlin Sprinter line have also been cancelled between Bonn and Cologne. Between Koblenz and Cologne, most of the other trains are diverted via the right side of the Rhine, with the stops in Andernach, Remagen and Bonn being cancelled. As a substitute, these trains stop in Cologne Messe/Deutz, IC trains also in Beuel.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_7"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

The next shutdown: From Monday, February 14, 5 a.m., to Friday, February 18, 9 p.m., there will be a closure between Sechtem and Bonn. Posters at the station indicate this. More info is available at www.vrs.de/fahren/fahrplanauskunft/baustellen-und-ereignismeldungen.

"The construction phase was communicated early by DB and Nahverkehr Rheinland (NVR)," says DB in defense of its actions. Already since the end of December, posters and banners at the station have drawn attention to the work. Since the beginning of January, additional service personnel have been on site to answer questions. According to DB, all changes can be seen via the DB Navigator, zuginfo.nrw and the VRS timetable information system. In addition, there is a model with QR codes in the trains, which has been promising, the spokeswoman said. Incidentally, only four customer inquiries about the construction site have been received so far, "a comparatively low figure in relation to the size of the construction project." Still, she said, every complaint is one too many. "DB and NVR ask passengers for their understanding for any inconvenience caused.”