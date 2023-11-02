Malfunction Deutsche Bahn App fixed after several hours of disruption
Berlin · So you wanted to quickly book a train ticket via the App? For several hours, this was only possible to a limited extent due to a malfunction.
The Deutsche Bahn app was affected by a major disruption for several hours on Wednesday. Those who wanted to find train connections or book tickets were out of luck. According to a spokeswoman, there were some disruptions in the use of the DB Navigator app starting in the afternoon.
In the evening, Deutsche Bahn gave the all-clear: "Update: the malfunction has been resolved and DB Navigator is running reliably again," the company wrote at around 9 p.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Other systems were not affected by the disruption, it had said in the afternoon. Tickets could still be booked and timetable information accessed via the DB website.
No information on the reason for the malfunction
The DB Navigator was recently completely overhauled. According to Deutsche Bahn, however, the problems had nothing to do with the changeover to the new system. The company did not initially provide any information on the reason for the disruption.
In recent years, the App has become a significant sales vehicle for the trains. According to the company, 90 million tickets were booked via DB Navigator in 2022.
(Orig. text: dpa; Translation: ck)