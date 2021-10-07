Letters get more expensive : Deutsche Post to increase letter postage on January 1, 2022

The Federal Network Agency has made a decision: letter postage will become more expensive. Foto: dpa/Monika Skolimowska

Bonn Deutsche Post is again twisting the price screw on letter postage. Consumers should use up old stamps by the end of the year - after that, letters would have to be franked additionally.

Those who want to send letters in Germany will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets from January onwards. Deutsche Post announced on Wednesday that the various letter products will become 5 cents more expensive.

A standard letter, for example, will cost 85 cents instead of 80 cents, a compact letter 1 euro (currently 95 cents). The company is also increasing the price of postcards, which will cost 70 cents, 10 cents more than before. Deutsche Post justified the postage increase because of higher costs and decreasing mail volumes.

Previously, the Federal Network Agency, as the responsible regulatory authority, had approved a margin for price increases on the basis of which Deutsche Post is allowed to raise postage. This leeway is 4.6 percent - that is how much the basket of all regulated types of mail may become more expensive. The value is relatively low; for the 2019 postage increase, it was 8.9 percent.

Letters in the digital age

The letter market has been shrinking in the digital age for a long time. People are writing far fewer letters than they used to and are instead increasingly using emails, chats or social media in their communication. However, the letter business is still lucrative for the Bonn-based company - this is also due to the government-approved price increases.

The topic of postage increases is a hot potato. On the one hand, it annoys some consumers when their old stamps are no longer sufficient and they have to add extra postage to their items. In addition, there is always criticism from competitors: Parcel service providers complain that Deutsche Post DHL can cross-subsidise its parcel business with letter revenues and thus has a competitive advantage in the booming parcel market.