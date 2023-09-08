Long-distance buses Deutschlandticket results in Flixbus scaling back services
Bonn · Since the introduction of the Deutschlandticket, more people have been using public transport, according to a survey by the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV). This is a new development that is apparently also having a negative impact on the long-distance bus market.
Flixbus, the long-distance bus company, says it is feeling the impact of the Deutschlandticket, which was introduced in May. "We are definitely seeing the effects of the Deutschlandticket on demand for long-distance bus trips on selected routes, including from major cities to typical tourist regions," said a Flixbus spokesperson in response to a question from our editorial team. “So we have reduced service on the relevant routes," the spokesperson added. Flixbus did not provide exact figures when asked.
Because of this new development, Flixbus will likely be keen to become integrated into the Deutschlandticket. The company pointed out that long-distance buses would bring great added value for users of the Deutschlandticket. According to the spokesman, surveys show "that integrating long-distance buses would also make the offer as such significantly more attractive and thus increase sales figures." He added: "We remain optimistic that travelers will also be able to take long-distance buses with the Deutschlandticket in the future.”
The Federal Ministry of Transport, meanwhile, was much more cautious. The aim of the Deutschlandticket is "primarily to significantly increase the attractiveness of local public transport," a spokeswoman for the ministry told our editorial team. "In this respect, it is not designed as a long-distance offer," she said. The question of whether and how long-distance buses could be integrated at a later date is still being discussed, she said.
Flixbus already complained about passenger declines last summer when the 9-euro ticket was available. Flixbus CEO André Schwämmlein told "Der Spiegel" at the time that the number of passengers had dropped by a third to a half on some lines. After the end of the discounted offer, however, passenger numbers recovered.
With regard to economic performance, a Flixbus spokesperson confirmed that the effects of the Deutschlandticket did not have an influence "on the profitable growth strategy" of the company. This could be because the green buses are not only on the road in Germany: Flixbus says it is now active in more than 40 countries.
Orig. text: grz
Translation: ck