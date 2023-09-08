Long-distance buses Deutschlandticket results in Flixbus scaling back services

Because of this new development, Flixbus will likely be keen to become integrated into the Deutschlandticket. The company pointed out that long-distance buses would bring great added value for users of the Deutschlandticket. According to the spokesman, surveys show "that integrating long-distance buses would also make the offer as such significantly more attractive and thus increase sales figures." He added: "We remain optimistic that travelers will also be able to take long-distance buses with the Deutschlandticket in the future.”