Dining at a height of 50 metres "Dinner in the Sky" comes to Cologne
Cologne · The spectacular gastronomic event "Dinner In The Sky" is coming to Cologne's Mediapark from 5 to 23 June. What’s to expect for visitors there?
Simply off the ground. Eating and drinking at a height of 50 metres, strapped into an upholstered chair. At the press event in Cologne's Mediapark, around 100 journalists, bloggers and influencers get an airy impression of "Dinner In The Sky", a globally popular gastronomic event. The event will be back in Cologne from 5 to 23 June, returning to its roots. The first event of this kind was organised 18 years ago next to the Chocolate Museum in the cathedral city on the Rhine.
The beginning of a global success story: more than 80 dinner platforms in around 70 countries are now on the counter, from Dubai to Paris, from Sydney to Rio de Janeiro. According to the organiser, five million guests have taken part in this culinary delight at dizzying heights since 2006.
32 guests at a height of 50 metres
The basic question right at the beginning: why strap 32 people to a platform with chairs, pull them up to a height of 50 metres and serve them a four-course meal? "There are many things in our society that are not really needed in the eyes of some people," answers organiser Rafael Moreno, who developed the elaborate dinner project together with two Belgian business partners. "On the other hand, in the history of mankind, we are out to enjoy ourselves and consume entertainment. Something that inspires us, energises us and takes us out of our everyday lives."
Does the meeting of the basic need for food with the element of air also play a role? "It definitely does. There's this great saying: tomato juice with salt and pepper tastes much better on an aeroplane than on the ground," says Moreno. "In the air, the taste buds really do work a little differently." 50 metres in the air doesn't sound like too much at first, and even from the ground, the platform that is currently hovering over Cologne's Mediapark with 32 colleagues doesn't look very scary. Half an hour later, however, you have to realise: It's all a question of perspective; from up here, the height certainly looks impressive.
You're back on the ground in 30 seconds
Beforehand, there was a detailed safety briefing. For example, the double harness system on the chair cannot be opened on your own. The platform weighs ten tonnes and is held in place by steel cables that can handle a load of up to 160 tonnes. If a guest does get scared at the top, the platform can be back on the ground in 30 seconds. However, this only happens very rarely, reports Moreno: "Around 30 per cent of our guests tell us in advance that they are afraid of heights. But out of 1,000 guests, only one person wants to abort prematurely."
The lunch ride at the press event is completely stable and safe. Nothing wobbles or rocks. The tabletops don't even have a high edge or recesses for the drinks. Should a fork or glass fall, the floor space is cordoned off as a safety zone. There are cloth napkins. And every armchair can be swivelled so that you can dangle your feet in the open air. A lovely feeling.
High in the air, but no fear
Eight covered tables for four are arranged on the platform, in the centre two chefs prepare the food on induction plates; they are assisted by two service staff. The food is prepared by a catering partner before the dishes are finalised in live cooking on the platform. "This is the most attractive option for our guests, who don't want to watch the onions being chopped," explains Moreno. "We have a fixed menu because we obviously can't produce à la carte up there.“
At the end of the interview, Rafael Moreno says: "We're not showmen with a rollercoaster who want to make guests scream. Of course, we want the thrill of being high up in the air, eating and enjoying the view - but without being afraid."
(Original text: Hagen Haas; Translation: Mareike Graepel)