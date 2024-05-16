Dining at a height of 50 metres "Dinner in the Sky" comes to Cologne

Info

The menu

The following meat and vegetarian options are available for lunch (three courses) and dinner (four courses): Beef tartare with pickled watermelon, parmesan cream and pickled egg yolk / Burrata with ox heart tomato tartare in basil broth and crunch / Corn crème espresso with smoked paprika crumble and chive oil / Slices of Basque beef fillet with wild broccoli, sweet potato mousseline, veal jus and Ibayama bacon chips / Baked cauliflower with primal carrots, sweet potato mousseline, pomegranate seeds and lime panko / Light lemongrass mousse

The prices

The trips per day are divided as follows: two lunches, one afternoon tea and four dinners. The lunch trip costs 119 euros including three courses, welcome drink, wine, beer and soft drinks; the afternoon tea trip costs 79 euros including sweet & savoury menu, welcome drink, tea, coffee and soft drinks; the dinner trip costs 179 euros including four courses, welcome drink, wine, beer, soft drinks, aperitif and digestif.

Good to know

For safety reasons, participation is not suitable for children under the age of 14 or for people weighing more than 140 kilograms. There is no toilet on the platform - please use it beforehand! The trip will be postponed in the event of storms or thunderstorms.

Further information and booking:

www.dinnerinthesky.de