Planned takeover of the insolvent department stores' chain Disaster „inevitable for Galeria"

The fact that Baker is now planning to re-enter the market does not bode well, says retail expert Roeb: "An otherwise extremely successful US investor cannot get over his defeat in Germany and now wants to try again." It is to be feared that past mistakes will be repeated. Of course, a company will grasp at any straw in the event of insolvency, but: "Whether this straw will save Galeria is questionable." The takeover by Baker could at most be a "short-term stopgap". "As the German department stores' business is already in crisis, it would have been important to attract an investor who is familiar with it." HBC and Saks Fifth Avenue, in which Baker holds a majority stake, are chains that operate numerous department stores in the USA and Canada. However, it would be difficult to simply transfer the concept to Germany. For the future of the company, Roeb believes it would be advisable to continue on the current course of Galeria boss Olivier van den Bossche and, above all, to regionalise the range more strongly. "So far, this has not been done consistently enough."