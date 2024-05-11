Gardening, grilling, sunbathing Do’s and don’ts for use of your balcony in Germany
Berlin · When summer weather arrives, many people like to spend more time on their balconies. But there are some limits as to what you can do, and you of course want to keep peace with the neighbors.
The sun is shining, nights are getting longer and there are several public holidays in May. For many people, this means they want to spend as much of their free time outdoors as possible. In urban areas, where backyards and forests are few and far between, it’s the balcony that becomes essential. In recent years, and especially because of Covid, it has increasingly become like a second living room. But not all neighbors are thrilled about loud music, barbecues and sprawling plants. Here are a few tips to help keep your neighborhood a happy and peaceful place, and above all, free of lawyer's letters and legal proceedings.
One of the main points of contention in the summertime: barbecuing. In principle, this is permitted as long as the tenancy agreement or house rules do not stipulate otherwise. For that reason, it is important to make yourself familiar with those rules. Otherwise you could face a warning or, in the event of a repeat offense, even eviction. Beyond that, grilling and allowing barbecues is a matter of discretion - and if a dispute escalates, it is ultimately decided by a local court.
Inform neighbors before the barbecue
As a rule, the courts operate under the premise that barbecues are customary and must be tolerated, provided the tenancy agreement or house rules do not say otherwise. Last year, there was a ruling on a dispute between neighbors which received much attention. The Munich Regional Court I ruled: The resident of a first floor apartment in an apartment building is permitted to barbecue on their first floor terrace a maximum of four times a month - and not on two consecutive days on the weekend, i.e. Saturday and Sunday, or on two consecutive Sundays and public holidays. Non-compliance could result in a fine of up to 250,000 euros.
Ideally, you shouldn't let it get that far. It is helpful to let the neighbors know before you are having a barbecue in the evening or afternoon and invite them over if necessary. In any case, one should try to keep the smoke generated from grilling to a minimum. Electric grills are a good way to ensure this, but there are also charcoal barbecues whose manufacturers advertise that their sophisticated design is intended to reduce or prevent lots of smoke.
Speak with neighbors beforehand about late night parties
Whether or not you are barbecuing: As a rule in Germany, things have to quiet down as of 10:00 p.m. This is regulated by the federal government. Some other countries also have noise protection laws, and these so-called quiet times can vary from place to place. Night-time quiet means that conversations need to be kept at room volume, i.e. they must be barely audible outside the room. As there are no soundproof walls on a balcony, parties are best moved indoors at that point. In any case, if you are planning a party that might go on late into the night, it is a good idea to consult your neighbors beforehand, as fines can be imposed for disturbing the peace at night.
But it's not just smoke and noise that can cause disputes in the neighborhood or with your landlord when it comes to using your balcony in summer - using it for gardening can also trigger conflicts. As a general rule, you can furnish your own balcony however you like as long as it does not interfere with the structural integrity of the building or detract from the overall appearance of the building. This means that tables, chairs, loungers, a carpet, an outdoor mattress for summer sleepovers or an umbrella may be set up or laid out. However, if you want to install an awning or some kind of overhead canopy, you must ask permission from the landlord. The Munich District Court ruled that tenants are entitled to this if the sun is beating down strongly on the balcony.
Nudity or partial nudity can lead to disputes
The issue of how much clothing one is wearing can also become a point of contention. If you have an apartment with a balcony that cannot be seen from outside, you have an advantage when it comes to sunbathing in the nude. It becomes more difficult if your balcony is clearly visible. If neighbors have legitimate reason to feel disturbed, this can lead to an administrative offense and a fine may be imposed.
Plants can provide a certain degree of privacy. A large palm tree in a pot is a good idea to help achieve this. Flower boxes are also permitted, even on the outside of the balcony - at least if the tenancy agreement and house rules do not stipulate otherwise and the tenants securely fasten the boxes so that they cannot pose a danger even in strong winds. On the other hand, be careful with climbing plants such as ivy. If it climbs up the façade, the landlord can forbid it.
Original Text: Svenja Bergt, Translation: Carol Kloeppel