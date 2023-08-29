GA listed Dog-friendly restaurants in and around Bonn

Located in the old town, Strandhaus focuses on maritime features and good food. From fillet of rabbit saddle to pink-roasted lamb steak and pineapple carpaccio - you can enjoy delicious gourmet cuisine here. In 2020, the establishment was voted one of the best restaurants by OpenTable guests. Dogs are welcome, but you must mention that you will be bringing one along when you make your reservation. This is so the Strandhaus can prevent two dogs from accidentally sitting next to each other.