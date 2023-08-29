GA listed Dog-friendly restaurants in and around Bonn
Bonn · Going to a restaurant is not always easy for dog owners. Because their four-legged friends are not welcome guests everywhere. The GA has contacted some eateries and gives an overview of dog-friendly restaurants in and around Bonn.
Can you take your dog with you when you go out for a meal? From star-rated restaurants to simple lunch eateries: we have put together a selection of restaurants where your four-legged friend is a welcome guest.
Halbedel's Gasthaus
Just seven years after passing his master craftsman's examination in Berlin, Godesberg chef Rainer-Maria Halbedel was awarded his first Michelin star, and he has held it to this day. He incorporates modern elements into classic French cuisine. You can bring your dog along as long as it is well behaved and doesn’t disturb the other guests, the restaurant tells GA on request.
Address: Rheinallee 47, 53173 Bonn
Opening hours: Open daily from 6 p.m. to midnight except Mondays.
Strandhaus
Located in the old town, Strandhaus focuses on maritime features and good food. From fillet of rabbit saddle to pink-roasted lamb steak and pineapple carpaccio - you can enjoy delicious gourmet cuisine here. In 2020, the establishment was voted one of the best restaurants by OpenTable guests. Dogs are welcome, but you must mention that you will be bringing one along when you make your reservation. This is so the Strandhaus can prevent two dogs from accidentally sitting next to each other.
Address: Georgstraße 28, 53111 Bonn
Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 6pm
Il Melo
The restaurant Il Melo in the Südstadt in Bonn offers upmarket Italian cuisine away from the typical pizza. Dogs are no problem. Even on the spur of the moment, guests with smaller dogs can drop by at any time. The restaurant would only like to know in advance if you are bringing a big dog along.
Address: Bonner Talweg 29, 53113 Bonn, Germany.
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Oliveto at the Ameron Hotel
The Oliveto restaurant, located in the Ameron Hotel Bonn Königshof, also serves a high-class menu at lunchtime, mainly featuring Italian cuisine. Dogs are not so welcome inside the restaurant, but are no problem on the terrace. But if you want to take your dog along, you should make a reservation in advance and ask whether there is a free place on the terrace. According to the restaurant, you can also do this online.
Address: Adenauerallee 9, 53111 Bonn, Germany.
Opening hours: Lunch daily from 12 to 2 p.m., dinner from 6 to 9.30 p.m. Wednesdays to Mondays.
Bistro Pendel and Bistro Cartoon
In addition to breakfast, the two bistros offer a varying weekly menu for lunch. Guests can choose between two lunch menus. At least one of the dishes is vegetarian. In both bistros, dogs are allowed to sit inside and outside next to the table. You don't need to make a reservation in advance. Dog owners can drop by spontaneously with their pets at any time.
Address: Bistro Cartoon: Kasernenstraße 16, 53111 Bonn: Bistro Pendel: Friedensplatz 12, 53111 Bonn.
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to midnight
Kameha Grand Hotel
The Kameha Grand Hotel has three restaurants: In Yunico Japanese Fine Dining, the Chef of the Year 2013, Christian Sturm-Willms, and Sushi Master Mitsuhiro Masutani fuse classic Japanese with Mediterranean-French cuisine.
The Rhein Alm brings Bavarian flair to Bonn. A cool pint of Benediktiner with a view of the Rhine, a hearty snack from a wooden board, white sausages and Alpine specialities - all this is available in the beer garden.
From Japanese tataki to Beethoven's favourite dishes: The Ludwigs restaurant in the Kameha places a lot of emphasis on regional ingredients. However, dogs are not allowed in the starred Yunico restaurant. In the other two restaurants canines are not a problem.
Address: Am Bonner Bogen 1, 53227 Bonn, Germany.
Opening hours: Rhein Alm: Monday to Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ludwigs: Tuesday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tuscolo
There are two Tuscolo Italian restaurants in Bonn, at the Frankenbad and directly at the Münster. There is also a Tuscolo in Siegburg, and one is soon to open in Rheinbach. Dogs are allowed both inside and outside. You can pop into the restaurant with your dog at Tuscolo at any time, the restaurant confirmed upon request.
Address: Tuscolo am Frankenbad: Kaiser-Karl-Ring 63, 53111 Bonn.
Tuscolo am Münsterblick: Gerhard-von-Are-Strasse 8, 53111 Bonn
Tuscolo in Siegburg: Holzgasse 36, 53721 Siegburg.
Opening hours: Daily from 11.30 a.m. to 11.30 p.m.
Restaurant zur Scheune in Troisdorf
Regional and seasonal cuisine is served in the Restaurant zur Scheune in Troisdorf. The restaurant offers two different menus and daily specials. If you want to bring a dog, you should let them know in advance when making your reservation so that the pet also has enough space to lie down when you're there.
Address: Rheinstraße 66, 53844 Troisdorf
Opening hours: On Thursdays and Fridays, the restaurant currently only opens for groups of eight or more. 6 to 7.30 p.m. the restaurant accepts orders. The same is true on Saturday. On Sunday, the restaurant takes orders from 12 to 13.30 and from 17 to 19.
Clostermannshof Restaurant
In the evenings and at weekends, the Clostermannshof restaurant in Niederkassel-Uckendorf focuses on regional classics, crisp salads, tarte flambée and hearty meat dishes. At lunchtime, guests can look forward to a varied lunch buffet that changes daily. According to the restaurant, if you want to bring your dog along, it's best to let them know in advance when you make your reservation. Then the dog's stay in the restaurant as well as in the beer garden should not be a problem.
Address: Heerstraße 2a, 53859 Niederkassel-Uckendorf.
Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 pm and in the evening from 6 to 9.30 pm, on Wednesdays the restaurant also offers an afternoon menu from 2 to 6 pm. Saturdays are open from 12 to 9.30 pm and Sundays from 12 to 8 pm.
Sängerheim in Hennef
Since 12 April 2008, a creative kitchen has moved into the "Sängerheim" and after renovation work, the restaurant has a cosy living room style. The owners advise that it is best to always make reservations. Then dog owners should also let them know that a four-legged friend is coming.
Address: Teichstraße 9, 53773 Hennef
Opening hours: Thursday to Saturday 5.30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In general, most restaurants recommend calling ahead and asking if dogs are allowed.
This is a list which does not claim to be complete or to follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is a restaurant missing from the list? Send us an e-mail at online@ga.de.
(Original text: Wiebke Elges; Translation: Jean Lennox)