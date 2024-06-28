Apparatus in front of DIY store in Bad Godesberg Dog wash in Bonn

Admittedly, Balu's eyes look at you less expectantly and almost a little fearfully. It's perhaps also a little mean that he's hanging on a small metal chain with a snap hook and so can't escape the bathing fun. Anyone who enjoys washing their car with self-service lances at the petrol station will also get their money's worth at the dog wash. For just one euro, you're in for a treat, as the advert on the machine promises. But that's only enough for half a dog, which will end up shaking itself all the more without a drying cycle, so that the skirt or trousers have to go to the dry cleaner. That's pointless. If you're an experienced washer, you can get by with two euros. A Great Dane will probably only get pore-deep clean at twice the price - assuming you can get them into the machine at all.