Apparatus in front of DIY store in Bad Godesberg Dog wash in Bonn
Bad Godesberg · If you're tired of a dirty bathroom because you have to wash your dog, there's a remedy: It’s the new dog wash in Bad Godesberg. But how clean does it really wash your four legged friend?
There is one thing about dogs that always works like a charm and without any treats: when they are wet, they shake themselves. Mostly where there are moisture-sensitive objects. Mobile phones, silk wallpaper or the freshly baked cake on the commode, which gets its wet dog blessing. Owners who don't want the shaking effect and a clean dog in combination with a messy bathroom can now wash and blow-dry their favourite pet outside the home in Bad Godesberg and then leave.
The whole thing works at the 24/7 dog wash centre to the right of the Obi entrance on Godesberger Straße. Quite well, in fact, as some customers have already reported to Thomas Roos from the store management. And some of these were really serious cases: Once dragged through the forest in the rain and then properly rummaged and rolled in the dirt. Everything that dogs like.
But back to the washing station: the first thing that the four-legged friends didn't feel at all at the first test was the grey ramp that had to be climbed to get into the washing station. With or without a lead: Balu, the Old German Pug, is impossible to get up. He certainly won't walk on his own. Luckily, he is only seven months old, so the little double handbag-sized dog can still be easily lifted into the washing trough by hand. However, he still doesn't seem to have realised what this is all about.
Dog on the hook
Admittedly, Balu's eyes look at you less expectantly and almost a little fearfully. It's perhaps also a little mean that he's hanging on a small metal chain with a snap hook and so can't escape the bathing fun. Anyone who enjoys washing their car with self-service lances at the petrol station will also get their money's worth at the dog wash. For just one euro, you're in for a treat, as the advert on the machine promises. But that's only enough for half a dog, which will end up shaking itself all the more without a drying cycle, so that the skirt or trousers have to go to the dry cleaner. That's pointless. If you're an experienced washer, you can get by with two euros. A Great Dane will probably only get pore-deep clean at twice the price - assuming you can get them into the machine at all.
Before you start, there are a few rules to follow: don't leave your dog alone in the washing centre and get a currywurst with chips next door. Humans should not drink the water (not even after the spicy sausage). Don't blow in the dog's ear with the hairdryer and only one person at a time in the crate.
Different programmes
There are eight programmes, including warm water, dog shampoo, moisturising treatment, shine finish and hair dryer. What the shine treatment is good for is not immediately clear to Baloo and Parson Russell Aron (11) later on. Instead, the pug ended up with a really fluffy tail.
Contrary to expectations, Balu's fun was rather limited. He kept wanting to jump out of the pool. And then there was the hairdryer. What do they do to such a small pug? Mean. Nevertheless, he is clean. You just have to be careful that the puppy doesn't roll around in the dirt again. It's a completely different story with Aron, who normally avoids water in large quantities. Unlike usual, he thinks this shower bath is great. And the warm air in the drying aisle afterwards. Wonderful, his eyes seem to signalise, closed in pleasure.
Bathroom is spared
Owner Ruth de Olózaga doubts whether Soler, a boxer-mix dog, would feel the same way. She is extremely shy of water - and even leaves the garden when her owner is watering the flowers. De Olózaga would, however, be happy to use a self-service washing station. "You can use it to keep your own house clean." And not just because you can quickly hose down the dirty dogs after a walk. But also because the bathroom is spared dirt, water and more.
Juan Alfaro also knows that washing at home can be problematic. His bulldog Buddy doesn't like being showered at all. "He starts to fidget," says Alfaro, who then has to join him in the shower. In his swimming trunks. To hold the dog. "I generally think a washing station is great," says Alfaro. "But not for my needs, because my dog is crazy." He would only avoid the facility in winter. Then it's just too cold outside.
(Original text: Ayla Jacob und Richard Bongartz; Translation: Mareike Graepel)