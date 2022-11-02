Bonn-Schweinheim : Dozens demonstrate against war in front of Russian Consulate General

Dozens of people demonstrate against the war in Ukraine on Tuesday. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bad Godesberg Dozens of people demonstrated against the war in Ukraine in front of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn-Schweinheim at noon on Tuesday. Besides posters, they have also prepared body bags.

Dozens of people came in front of the Russian Consulate General in Bad Godesberg-Schweinheim on Tuesday morning to demonstrate against the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. "We are campaigning for Ukraine to be freed from the Russian occupiers," explained Nico Pappe from Bad Godesberg, who helped organise the demonstration.

The location of the demonstration in front of the Russian consulate general was not chosen by chance. "We want to make the Russian side aware that Russian sons who are sent to Ukraine will also die," says Pappe, saying, "This whole war is unnecessary."

The demonstrators carry Ukrainian flags and hold up placards in blue and yellow or with slogans like "Russia kills". They have also placed body bags filled with cloth on the pavement. "It is important to draw attention to it and people see what is happening there," Pappe explains. Around 70 people took part in the demonstration.

Original text: Axel Vogel and Alexander Hertel