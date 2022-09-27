Accident in Meckenheim : Driver fleeing from the police crashes into a house entrance

The flight from the police ended for a driver in a house entrance. Photo: Ulrich Felsmann Foto: Ulrich Felsmann

Meckenheim Two young men fled in a BMW on Tuesday night when the police wanted to stop and question them. The journey ended for them at the wall of a house in Meckenheim.

On Monday night, police officers from Bad Neuenahr wanted to question two young men in a silver BMW. However, the 22-year-old driver ignored the officers' request and fled the scene together with his 17-year-old passenger. The police pursued the car to Meckenheim. There, the officers broke off their pursuit as the danger posed by the chase was greater than its goal.

A short time later, the BMW left the road in a left-hand bend on a rain-soaked road and crashed head-on into the entrance of a house. First responders took care of the slightly injured occupants and alerted the police and fire service. The officers from Rhineland-Palatinate were still in the area and arrived at the scene of the accident.

After the arrival of the alerted emergency services, the Bonn police took over the case. The fire brigade checked the house for possible damage. As residents on the scene reported, there had been accidents in the same place several times before.