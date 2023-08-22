Pile-up in Cologne Driver was visiting Bonn as a medical tourist

The police arrested the driver suspected of causing the accident, who was not responsive, on the spot. The suspect, who is accused of causing grievous bodily harm, and the 30-year-old female driver of the small car were taken to hospital with serious injuries. According to the public prosecutor's office, no new information on their condition was available on Monday. The other accident victims sustained only slight injuries. The street near Cologne-Deutz station was a scene of devastation, with debris scattered over a wide area.