Pile-up in Cologne Driver was visiting Bonn as a medical tourist
Update | Cologne · New information is available following the massive pile-up in Cologne-Deutz with 14 injured and 10 cars damaged. The 28-year-old driver, who has been in custody since the accident, is a medical tourist from abroad who was undergoing treatment in Bonn.
A 28-year-old man who is being held in custody after causing a pile-up in Cologne-Deutz on Friday evening that injured 14 people and damaged ten cars, had come to Bonn from abroad as a medical tourist and was undergoing medical treatment there. This was announced by the public prosecutor's office on Monday afternoon at the request of the GA. The man is exercising his right to remain silent and is being represented by a lawyer.
According to the police, man drove a sports car at excessive speed from Deutz railway station towards Justinianstraße at around 8.20 pm on Friday. He is believed to have ignored several red lights and drove at full speed into vehicles waiting in front of another set of red lights. The rented Audi Q3 lifted off the road before coming to rest on the roof of a small car. Other cars were pushed into each other and wedged together.
The police arrested the driver suspected of causing the accident, who was not responsive, on the spot. The suspect, who is accused of causing grievous bodily harm, and the 30-year-old female driver of the small car were taken to hospital with serious injuries. According to the public prosecutor's office, no new information on their condition was available on Monday. The other accident victims sustained only slight injuries. The street near Cologne-Deutz station was a scene of devastation, with debris scattered over a wide area.
The exact cause of the accident is still unclear. A blood sample was taken from the man, and the possibility of a health condition being behind the accident is being investigated, the police said at the weekend.
The public prosecutor's office informed the GA on Monday that the man came from outside Germany and was possibly only in Bonn temporarily for medical treatment. "Against this background, the investigation also covers the health condition of the accused at the time of the incident," said senior public prosecutor Ulrich Bremer. The public prosecutor's office had ordered a chemical-toxicological examination of his blood, also regarding possible ingestion of medication.
The investigators confiscated the Audi and three mobile phones. These are now being analysed. Bremer said that the car will be examined, and an expert opinion commissioned to reconstruct the accident. The investigators are also questioning witnesses.
The 28-year-old was arrested on Friday evening and taken into custody on Saturday on suspicion of having been involved in an illegal car race. The investigation is ongoing. "The examination of the case will take quite some time," Bremer announced.
(Original text: Alexander Hertel; Translation: Jean Lennox)