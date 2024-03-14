Carnival Post parade drug tests: horses’ blood samples conspicuous
Cologne · Four weeks after Rose Monday, the results of all blood samples taken from horses before the Cologne parade are now available. According to the city, there were indications of unauthorised medication in three cases.
Blood samples were taken from three horses during the Rose Monday parade in Cologne. According to the Cologne Carnival Festival Committee, the animals had painkillers in their blood. "Administrative offence proceedings will be initiated against the horse owners," said a spokeswoman for the city administration. Previously, "t-online" had reported.
According to the city council, blood samples were taken from 40 horses on Shrove Monday. According to the tests, the three animals concerned had been "treated with medication", a city spokeswoman said. However, this is prohibited during the parade. Each individual case will now be discussed at a hearing. The spokesperson said that a judgement would then be made as to whether "doping" was involved.
The festival committee was more specific: "According to our current state of knowledge, there was not a single sample that contained tranquillisers. However, the city is currently investigating the medical reasons for painkillers that were detected in three samples and when these substances were given by the distributors," said a spokeswoman for the carnival organisation. "Depending on this, we will see what consequences may arise."
According to the festival committee, 234 horses took part in the Cologne Rose Monday parade. Strict guidelines apply to both the animals and the riders, which were published by the state government in 2022.
(Orig. text: dpa; Translation: Mareike Graepel)