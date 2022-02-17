Trial in Bonn : Duo from Sankt Augustin charged with drug trafficking on the Darknet

Two men from Sankt Augustin are accused of dealing in marijuana, among other things. Now they have to answer to the Bonn Regional Court. Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Sankt Augustin/Bonn Two men from Sankt Augustin are currently standing trial before the Regional Court in Bonn for drug trafficking via the Darknet. The duo is said to have had a special task in a gang.

The quantities make one sit up and take notice: No less than 300 grammes of marijuana, 30 grammes of hashish and 140 grammes of amphetamine are at stake before the Bonn Regional Court in the latest proceedings concerning professional online drug trafficking. This time, two men from Sankt Augustin, aged 26 and 28, have to answer for 14 cases of gang drug trafficking. Since the three cases that have already been convicted each involved larger two-digit kilo quantities, the proceedings could actually have been over quickly. Now it will probably take a little longer - not least because a small scandal at the beginning of the proceedings led to the presiding judge dismissing the defence lawyer of the older defendant and separating his case.

Even though only small amounts were involved: As in the previous three trials, the business model consisted of running a professional online drug trade via an internet platform in the Darknet. In total, the gang from Bonn and Sankt Augustin is said to have processed 11,000 orders in ten months. Almost 83 kilos of cannabis products are said to have been brought to the people. The "turnover" across all proceedings amounted to about 1.3 million euros. The task of the two currently accused is said to have consisted of paying off the gang members and exchanging the bitcoins taken into euros.

Lawyer appears unprepared for trial

According to the judge, the lawyer of the 28-year-old accused had appeared unprepared for the trial. In itself, this might be embarrassing, but in principle it was not a serious matter. However, the presiding judge did not like the fact that the lawyer filed an application for a stay of proceedings even before the reading of the indictment and justified this with the fact that he did not have the opportunity to inspect the files. Thus, the chamber came to the aforementioned decision and the 28-year-old will now have to wait for his verdict for the time being. This is unpleasant in view of the low sentence to be expected and the chance that, due to a prison sentence of four and a half years already handed down for the same offence, a discontinuation of the proceedings might not be completely ruled out.

Because his alleged accomplice, who now unexpectedly found himself alone before the court, has not yet come to light criminally, things are a little different in his case: the prosecution, the defence and also the court could imagine a plea bargain here, which could look as follows: The accused makes a comprehensive confession and in return can expect a sentence in the range of a suspended sentence of less than two years in prison.

Original text: Leif Kubik