Magnitude of 2.8 Earthquake was felt in the Eastern Eifel on Tuesday
Wolken · An earthquake in Rhineland-Palatinate caused the seismographs to swing on Tuesday. The quake in the Eastern Eifel region had a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale.
The epicentre was in the municipality of Wolken, west of Koblenz. The earth shook at 1.23 a.m. at a depth of about eleven kilometres. The magnitude was 2.8 on the Richter scale. The earthquake was recorded by the NRW earthquake service.
Some citizens noticed the quake and called the police with concerns, as reported by SWR. According to the report, there had been no damage. A spokesperson for the State Office for Geology and Mining confirmed to the broadcaster that it was the strongest earthquake in Germany so far this year. A similarly strong earthquake had occurred only two days earlier on 16 April at 9.26 pm in Brüggen on the German-Dutch border.
Internationally, the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria two months ago had caused a sensation. According to the latest reports, more than 50,500 people have fallen victim to the severe quakes in Turkey alone. These figures were recently given by the Turkish government.
(Original text: Dominik Knur; Translation: Mareike Graepel)