Current Corona situation : Easier rules for holiday returnees

Incidence rates keep falling, and more and more rules get scrapped. Foto: dpa/Weronika Peneshko

Bonn/Region Easier Corona rules will apply in future for holiday returnees to Germany. In North Rhine-Westphalia, further Corona protection measures will be eased in the leisure sector as of Friday. The incidence in Bonn continues to fall.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Seven-day incidence in Bonn and Rhein-Sieg district continues to fall

After the incidence in Bonn was still at 942.9 on Tuesday, it dropped further to 892.1 on Wednesday. 2,949 people have thus been infected with Corona in the last seven days. The number of people currently infected is officially 4,294. 23 people are currently in intensive care. Compared to the previous day, two people in Bonn have again died in connection with Covid-19.

Currently, the public health department is registering outbreaks with at least three related infections in 15 schools and various day-care centres, in six senior citizen facilities and five hospitals. In schools and day-care centres, there are currently 341 affected children and adolescents and 81 affected staff members.

The incidence also continued to fall in the Rhein-Sieg district and was reported by the NRW State Centre for Health at 831.5. One day prior, it was still 883.8. 1,159 new infections were reported. No further person has died in connection with Covid-19.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Easing of Corona rules for holiday returnees

Easier Corona rules will apply in future for holiday returnees to Germany. As of Thursday (0:00 a.m.), no more countries will be designated as high-risk areas with further requirements such as quarantine obligations upon entry, as announced by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The background to this are changes to the nationwide entry regulations, which will also take effect on Thursday. According to these, only countries are now classified as high-risk areas in which virus variants with "more worrying characteristics" are rampant than the Omikron variant that dominates in this country.

For all entries into Germany, however, the 3G rule still applies, as the Federal Ministry of Health emphasised: anyone who has not been vaccinated or has recovered must have a negative test. This proof requirement now applies from the age of twelve instead of six. The RKI also points out that the classification of risk areas can still change at short notice. Until Wednesday, about 60 countries were still on the RKI list of high-risk areas.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

WHO: Anxiety and depression significantly more frequent in the first Corona year

The first Corona year 2020 has led to 25 percent more anxiety disorders and depression worldwide than before, according to a study by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The available information is probably just the tip of an iceberg, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "This is a wake-up call for all countries to pay more attention to mental health," he announced in Geneva on Wednesday.

One of the main reasons was the considerable stress associated with social isolation caused by the measures taken to contain the Corona pandemic, the WHO reports. There have been restrictions on work, and people have been less able to seek support from family and engage in clubs and groups in their communities.

Other stressors included loneliness, fear of infection, illness or death for oneself or relatives, grief after deaths and financial worries. Among health workers, exhaustion was a trigger for suicidal thoughts. Young people and women were particularly affected. While the problem itself grew significantly, many health services targeting these problems were partly suspended. The situation had improved slightly by the end of 2021.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Further relaxation of rules in NRW

Relief for restaurants, hotels, discotheques, culture and sports: In North Rhine-Westphalia, further Corona protection measures in the leisure sector will be relaxed as of Friday. Unvaccinated people will then also be allowed to visit restaurants, hotels, cultural institutions and sporting events again. However, they must show a valid negative Corona test. This was announced by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday. Access to these areas is thus no longer restricted to the vaccinated and recovered, but is also possible with a negative test (3G). The updated Corona Protection Ordinance for NRW comes into force on Friday.

Bonn: 850 people registered for Novavax vaccinations so far

Corona vaccinations with the vaccine of the manufacturer Novavax have now also started in Bonn. According to the city of Bonn, 850 people have registered for the vaccination so far.

They have received 2,830 vaccine doses, which means that 1,415 people can receive basic immunisation. For this, two doses must be administered with a minimum interval of three weeks. The corresponding vaccination dates are allocated by the public health department and take place in the Bad Godesberg town hall. Interested parties can register by emailing fragen.impfen@bonn.de.

A total of 230,361 third vaccinations have been administered in Bonn to date.