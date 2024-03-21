March 22-24 Easter funfair and record fair: tips for the weeken
Bonn/Region · Ride the Ferris wheel at the Easter funfair in Beuel, browse for records at the Brückenforum and cheer on newcomers at Toys2Masters: our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
From Friday, the Easter funfair in Beuel will be buzzing, the Brückenforum will be filled with vinyl records and music fans on Sunday and the organic food fair in the old town invites visitors to enjoy an extensive program. With two new exhibitions, plenty of newcomer music and a new production at the opera, the cultural program is not neglected either.
Easter fair in Beuel
The 40-metre-high Ferris wheel has been on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel since February. Popular funfair attractions such as breakdancing and various children's carousels are added at the weekend. Reduced prices apply for Family Day on Wednesday, March 27.Where: Rheinufer Beuel, from the "Bahnhöfchen" restaurant to the "China-Schiff" jetty
- When: Friday, March 22 to Tuesday, April 2, Monday to Thursday
- from 2 pm to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday from 12 pm to around midnight and Sunday from 11 am to around 11 pm. Closed on Good Friday.
- Admission: free of charge
Bonn Record Exchange
Vinyl records are said to have a much more dynamic sound than CDs, and they are still very popular among music fans. On Sunday, collectors and hobby listeners can complete their collection, browse through the latest new releases and pick up some nostalgic bargains.
- Where: Brückenforum Beuel, Friedrich-Breuer-Straße 17, 53225 Bonn
- When: Sunday, March 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Toys2Masters: Basic Level
The newcomer competition "Toys2Masters" enters the next round. The last four bands from the preliminary round will perform on Friday. The five-piece band "Chronically Happy" plays heavy metal, "Lost Sanity" come from the same genre and want to win over the audience with metalcore and hardcore. The bands "Känk" and "NG" will also be rocking the stage.
- Where: RPZ Bonn, Moltkestraße 41, 53173 Bonn
- When: Friday, March 22, 7 p.m., admission from 6.15 p.m.
- Admission: 5 Euro in advance from the participating acts, 7 Euro at the box office
Third organic gastronomy fair in Bonn
For the first time, the Gastro-Messe is opening its doors not only to gastronomic professionals, but also invites all interested Bonn residents. The aim of the fair is to promote the supply of regional and organic products to the catering trade. Individual businesses will briefly introduce themselves and their core business. The program also includes comprehensive information on the topic of organic food and some culinary tastings.
- Where: Shellsons House&Kitchen Loft, Breite Straße 70, 53111 Bonn
- When: Saturday, March 23, 2 to 5 p.m. for trade visitors, 5:30 to 8 p.m. for visitors
Exhibition: Images in the head, bodies in space
In honor of his 85th birthday, the Bundeskunsthalle is presenting an overview exhibition of the work of artist Franz Erhard Walther. The artist combines painting, sculpture and architecture in his works. At the center of the exhibition is an activation area where visitors have the opportunity to become part of the exhibition: Various exhibition copies can be put on or put over.
- Where: Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn
- Duration of the exhibition: Friday, March 22 to Sunday, July 28
- Exhibition opening hours: Tuesday and Thursday to Sunday 10 am to 7 pm, Wednesday 10 am to 9 pm
- Admission: Day ticket for all exhibitions 13 Euro (reduced 6.50 Euro)
Introductory matinee: The Love for the Three Oranges
Fairy tales and masks, princesses and the fantastic await visitors to the Bonn Opera House on Sunday. To keep the hereditary prince from the throne, the sorceress Fata Morgana curses him to be in love with three oranges and only find peace when he possesses them. The French libretto by Sergei Prokofiev is staged anew by comedy specialist Leo Muscato.
- Where: Bonn Opera, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn
- When: Sunday, March 24, 11 a.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Exhibition: Man bee!
Almost 600 bee species buzz through the air in Germany alone. Visitors to the Haus der Natur can find out how a bee colony works, what threatens the species and what a worker bee achieves in a life of just 42 days. Short guided tours and readings for children are offered at the opening of the exhibition. Visitors can also taste honey.
- Where: Haus der Natur, An der Waldau 48, 53127 Bonn
- Duration of the exhibition: Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, September 8
- Opening program: Saturday, 23 March, 11 am to 5 pm
- Exhibition opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday 10 am to 5 pm (November to March)
- Admission: free of charge
Original text: Jasmin Kaub / Translation: Mareike Graepel