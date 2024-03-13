Museums Egypt exhibition: Ramses II sarcophagus comes to Cologne

A major exhibition on Ancient Egypt is coming to Cologne - together with the precious sarcophagus of Ramses II, also known as Ramses the Great. This was announced by the Odysseum Museum, where the show will be on display for a limited time from 13 July. It is the first time ever that the exhibition "Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs" has been shown in Germany. It caused quite a stir in Paris, among other places. It has also been shown in Houston, San Francisco and Sydney.