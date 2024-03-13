Museums Egypt exhibition: Ramses II sarcophagus comes to Cologne
Cologne · Ramses II was regarded as the mighty ruler of Ancient Egypt - now you can get close to his aura in Cologne. The exhibition "Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs" is coming to Germany for the first time.
A major exhibition on Ancient Egypt is coming to Cologne - together with the precious sarcophagus of Ramses II, also known as Ramses the Great. This was announced by the Odysseum Museum, where the show will be on display for a limited time from 13 July. It is the first time ever that the exhibition "Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs" has been shown in Germany. It caused quite a stir in Paris, among other places. It has also been shown in Houston, San Francisco and Sydney.
The exhibition comprises more than 180 artefacts and Egyptian treasures, including sarcophagi, mummified animals, jewellery, royal masks and amulets. Many of them had never left Egypt before, the museum explained. All of the objects come from museums and historical sites in Egypt and are on loan from the Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities. A virtual reality experience is also part of the concept.
However, the centrepiece and biggest eye-catcher is the sarcophagus of Ramses II - "one of the most remarkable royal coffins" ever discovered in Ancient Egypt. Cologne is only the third city in the world, after Paris and Sydney, to exhibit the artefact together with the other treasures. The carved cedar coffin was discovered in 1811 in an archaeological tomb on the western bank of the Nile.
Ramses II is regarded as a great pharaoh to whom numerous superlatives are attributed. He was born around 1303 B.C. and died at the age of more than 90 in 1213 B.C. With a reign of 66 years, he was one of the longest reigning heads of state in the world. He is also said to have had more than 100 children and had numerous palaces and temples built.
"We are proud and honoured to be able to present this extraordinary exhibition at the Odysseum in Cologne. It is a great pleasure to present these extremely rare objects in a show where visitors can experience their astonishing beauty and long-lasting history up close," explained Andreas Waschk from the Explorado Group in Cologne, which is responsible for the exhibition.
According to the organisers, Cologne is the last stop in Europe for the time being - the Ramses show will then travel on to Asia. Tickets will be available from 14 March.
(Orig. text: dpa; Translation: Mareike Graepel)