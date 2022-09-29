Long weekend September 30 – October 3 : Eight tips for the long weekend in Bonn and the region

Next weekend, the BonnFest will take place for the 23rd time in Bonn's pedestrian zone. Foto: Sascha Stienen

Bonn/Region The BonnFest, the Oktoberfest in Siegburg and the Day of German Unity: The long weekend offers a variety of events in Bonn and the region. Here’s our weekly overview.

23rd BonnFest

After a two-year break, the BonnFest will take place again this weekend. During the festivities, stages, information stands and various theme worlds will be set up throughout the pedestrian zone in Bonn. All information on the exact schedule of the BonnFest can be found in our article.



Where: The stages will be located on the Marktplatz and Münsterplatz in Bonn.

When: Friday, 30 September, from 12 noon until Sunday, 2 October, until 10 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Bonn Song Slam

Sung poetry by singer-songwriters awaits music lovers at the Bonn Song Slam on Friday. Six artists will present a self-written song in two preliminary rounds, then the audience will decide on the winner. Tickets for Bonn Song Slam are available here.

Where: RheinBühne, Oxfordstraße 20-22, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

When: Friday, 30 September, 8 p.m.

Admission: 8 Euro

Oktoberfest in Siegburg

In Siegburg, the Bavarian Oktoberfest makes its way to the Rhein-Sieg-Forum this weekend. In traditional style, there will be music and beer in a marquee atmosphere. There will also be a Lederhosen and Dirndl Contest. DJ Nico Jansen and Die Zipfelbuben will be among the guests. Tickets are available here.

Where: Rhein Sieg Forum, Bachstraße 1, 53721 Siegburg

When: Sunday, 2 October from 7 pm

Admission: 13 Euro, admission from 16 years

Autumn in the Old Town

Parallel to the BonnFest, the beginning of autumn is celebrated in Bonn's old town with Federweißer and Zwiebelkuchen. Visitors can also enjoy culinary delights, music and arts and crafts at Schloss Eulenbroich and Burg Satzvey to celebrate autumn. You can find all the information in our article.

Where: Wine shop "in good circles" and opposite: Dorotheenstraße 70, corner of Adolfstraße.

When: Friday, 30 September, 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday, 1 October, 12 to 10 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Winegrowers' Festival in Königswinter

What would an autumn weekend be without regional wine? From Friday to Monday, visitors can visit the numerous wine stalls in Königswinter's town centre and enjoy dancing and music. Detailed information on this and other wine festivals in the region can be found in this article.



Where: Königswinter old town, 53639 Königswinter

When: Friday, 30 September to Monday, 03 October

Admission: free of charge

Highlights 2022

Unique snapshots reflecting the beauty of nature and biodiversity will be exhibited in the course of the photo competition "Highlights of Nature Photography" at Museum Koenig. From 41 countries, 15,750 pictures were sent in for the touring exhibition. The exhibition with the winning pictures will run until 8 January. All further information is available here.

Where: Museum Koenig, Adenauerallee 160, 53113 Bonn, Germany

When: during the museum's normal opening hours

Admission: 6 Euro (reduced rate 3 Euro)

Family Day "Day of German Unity“

The House of History in Bonn is organising a colourful programme for the Day of German Unity, especially for its young visitors. The play group Theater Taktil will perform various scenes such as the fall of the Berlin Wall in the permanent exhibition and the open studio will build model Trabbi's out of paper with the children. All further information is available here.

Where: House of the History of the Federal Republic of Germany, Willy-Brandt-

Allee 14, 53113 Bonn.

When: Monday, 3 October, from 11 a.m.

Admission: free of charge

Bonn Forum on Unity

Since 1999, the Konrad Adenauer Foundation has organised a ceremony in the former plenary hall of the German Bundestag in Bonn to mark the Day of German Unity. The theme of this year's celebration is "The Future of the West" and is dedicated to Germany's role in the world. After an introductory speech by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, questions on the role of the West in international political events will be discussed. For further information and to register, click here.

Where: World Conference Center Bonn, Platz der Vereinten Nationen 2,

53113 Bonn, Germany.

When: Monday, 3 October 3 to 4.30 p.m.

Admission: free of charge



