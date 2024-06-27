Alfter fire brigade call-out Emergency landing for hot air balloon in Oedekoven
Alfter · The Alfter fire brigade was called out on an unusual mission. A hot air balloon had to make an unscheduled landing. Here’s how the emergency came about.
The Alfter fire brigade had an unusual operation on Tuesday evening. According to fire service spokesman Michael Hesse, the Gielsdorf fire brigade, the command service and rescue teams were alerted to a hot-air balloon. Due to a medical emergency among the balloonists, the hot-air balloon made an unscheduled but controlled landing at Mittelpfad in Oedekoven at around 9 pm
According to Hesse, the fire brigade assisted the rescue service in getting the affected person out of the basket. The volunteer firefighters also provided fire protection because the balloon's burner was still in operation, according to the fire service spokesperson.
"There were a total of ten people in the basket," said Hesse. The balloon was then no longer able to take off, but was packed up and handed over to the operator.
Original text: Christoph Meurer
Translation: Mareike Graepel