Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler : Emu breaks out of enclosure and dies

The emu did not survive its escape attempt (symbolic image). Foto: dpa

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler In Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, an emu escaped from its enclosure, probably because it was frightened. The animal died on the run.

The escape of an emu in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler came to a deadly end: the animal broke out of its enclosure on Saturday afternoon and died on the run. As the police explained, the emu had jumped over the fence of its enclosure because it was probably frightened by a passing horse-drawn carriage.

During its flight, it injured itself several times. When the emu was finally recaptured, it died, presumably due to its injuries and the stress it had suffered.