Fall markets and hikes : Enticing fall destinations in the region

The Martinimarkt in Bad Honnef. Foto: Frank Homann

Bonn Autumn is a great time for hiking, drinking wine and visiting various fall markets around Bonn and the region. Here are some places for you to visit this fall.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The Martinimarkt in Bad Honnef will take place again this year after a long pandemic pause - and it’s just in time for the 1100th anniversary of the town. From Wednesday, October 26, to Sunday, October 30, visitors to Bad Honnef's city center can look forward to five days where they can warm up at fire pits, eat flaming salmon and taste the first mulled wine of the season.

Hubertusmarkt in Brühl (October 29 and 30)

On the last weekend in October (October 29-30), the Hubertusmarkt will take place in Brühl city center. The focus of the market is on age-old handicrafts and traditional cuisine. Stores there will be open on Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. that weekend. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Lukasmarket in Mayen (October 15 - 23)

The Lukasmarkt in Mayen has existed in its original form since 1405, this year it takes place from October 15 to 23. The city center is transformed into a kind of amusement park with rides during this superlative folk festival. Around 200 vendors will be selling their wares at the Krammarkt, and there will be fireworks at Genovevaburg Castle. More than 250,000 visitors are expected during the course of the event.

Open Wine Cellar Day

As part of the Open Wine Cellar Day (Tag der offenen Weinkeller), the "AhrWine-Tasting" will take place on Friday, November 18, in the Kurpark Bad Neuenahr. On a small stage, the wineries will present their wines and give an idea of what is to come the next day. At the Open Wine Cellar Day on Saturday, November 19, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the production of wine in the open wine cellars.

More info about the weekend can be found here.

Wildlife and amusement park “Klotti"

A tip for a family outing is the "Klotti" wildlife and amusement park near Cochem. New in 2022 are the interactive ride "Kunibert's Adventure" and the "Klotti Drifter". One can also see goats, coatis, emus, deer, brown bears and many other animals, and some can even be fed. There is a 2.5-kilometer-long circular trail where visitors can take a walk. Since 2010, the park also includes a falconry, where birds of prey from all over the world can be observed flying.

Address: Wildparkstraße 1, 56818 Klotten

Hiking for reconstruction

In October, you will have the chance again to hike for a good cause in the Ahr Valley. In autumn, between Altenahr and Marienthal along the red wine hiking trail, the wineries and restaurants will be on display, bringing to visitors the diversity and culinary delights of the Middle Ahr. On all weekends in October, the four tourist associations from wine-producing towns Dernau, Rech, Mayschoß and Altenahr together with Zukunft Mittelahr AöR cordially invite visitors to the Ahr Valley.

More info can be found here.

Hiking around Boppard at the Rhineschleife

Wonderful hiking routes and trails await in the Rhine valley and the Hunsrück heights around Boppard. The Rheinsteig on the right bank of the Rhine and the RheinBurgenWeg on the left bank of the Rhine stretch across the region. Both offer spectacular views of the Rhine Valley. Another top long-distance hiking trail reaches Boppard: the Saar-Hunsrück-Steig. Seven round-trip hiking trails certified with the renowned German Hiking Seal, the Traumschleifen, also welcome hikers with their routes of between five and 15 kilometers. More info here.

The "Bergische Panoramasteig" leads in a big loop for a total of 244 kilometers in 12 stages through the nature park Bergisches Land. It goes through meadows and forests, through the valleys of the Agger, Wupper and small streams. Stage 3, for example, takes hikers 18.4 kilometers from Biesfeld to Dhünn. Duration: around six hours. More info here.