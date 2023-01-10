Syrian advises Employment Agency clients : "Europe was always my dream"

Ghaith Banot came to Germany from Syria in 2013 to go to university. Now he works at the employment agency in Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Ghaith Banot came from Syria in 2013 to study theology. Then he began a vocational training programme at the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg Employment Agency. He now helps clients with all aspects of unemployment benefits.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Ghaith Banot would like to cycle to his job in Bonn-Duisdorf every day, but the miserable winter weather prevents him. So he takes the bus five days a week, "that's also contributing to climate protection," says the 32-year-old, who came to Germany from Syria almost ten years ago. A student visa led him via Turkey to the Rhineland, where he wanted to study theology. Today he is a "specialist for labour market services" at the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg employment agency.

Nothing came of his plans to study, he says, because he didn’t pass the German language test for university entrance in the allotted time. He failed mainly in the oral part. He had encountered difficulties in his social life: "I couldn't talk in German". That’s hard to imagine today. Words like " Sozialgesetzbuch" ("code of social law"), "Arbeitslosengeld" ("Unemployment Benefit"), "Beratungsgespräch über leistungsrechtliche Angelegenheiten" ("Counselling on Benefit Law Matters") flow fluently over Banot's lips.

When asked if insurance law was a rather dry subject for someone learning German, he says: "I was thrilled by the Sozialgesetzbuch because I had never imagined that anyone could create such a law. He only really learned German during his traineeship at the employment agency, he says, thanks in part to a "super-good teacher who put me on the right track". And some native German speakers would have had greater problems than he did in remembering the technical terminology.

Reading Friedrich Nietzsche in Arabic

"I'd always dreamt of coming to Europe," says Banot, who was born into an Arab-Christian family in 1990 and grew up in Homs in the west of Syria, the country's third-largest city. As a young adult, he read Friedrich Nietzsche's "Thus Spoke Zarathustra" in Arabic, and this made him think about the relationship between the state, society and the individual. Philosophy and sociology had always interested him. After graduating from high school, however, he first studied business administration for three years in the economic metropolis of Aleppo. "I had a website at the time where I wrote about freedom and democracy." That led to problems with the Syrian secret service. "A lot happened to me," he laconically comments.

Meanwhile, the civil war in his homeland had been raging for almost twelve years. Homs and Aleppo were badly hit, so Banot was unable to finish his business studies. "What has been going on in Syria is also related to our mentality. We're very intolerant: we depend on our family and our tribe. There was conflict in Syria even before the war because tribes fight among themselves." He challenges the idea that the 2011 protests in Syria were rooted in a desire for freedom: "People took to the streets because of the leader's religion." President Bashar al-Assad is Alewit, he belongs to the Shiite minority in the country, but the majority of the population is Sunni Islam.

In 2015, Banot applied for asylum in Germany, then received an offer for an entry-level qualification at the employment agency. It was a six-month internship, a project launched by the state of North Rhine-Westphalia to help integrate refugees into the labour market. "That's why I had a chance." He changed his plans and instead of studying theology, he did an apprenticeship because he found the work at the employment agency "exemplary". Germany’s social laws made him realise that in addition to an individual lifestyle in the West, there is a collective net that supports an individual in need.

No unemployment insurance in Syria

"In Syria, we only think collectively, yet we could not create a collective insurance," he explains. His parents used to be teachers and so they had old-age and health insurance, but there is no unemployment insurance in Syria. When it comes to medical treatment, high personal contributions are necessary: "It is humiliating when you are sick and have to see if you have enough money in your pocket for the doctor. I find that very sad, but that's how it is."

Hipster lifestyle

With his man bun and thick black glasses, Banot is no different from other men in his age group commonly referred to as hipsters. And his appearance also signals his lifestyle: environmental protection is important to him, which is why he has not yet got a driving licence. As long as he lives centrally in Bonn's Musikerviertel, he doesn't need a car. He is worried about population growth. He lives alone at the moment, but when it comes to starting a family, he would rather adopt a child than have one of his own, especially since he thinks that a child is often only there to keep a relationship going.

When asked about his hobbies, Banot first mentions sports. Besides cycling, often along the Rhine, he loves football and table tennis. And then he reveals that he is a passionate chess player. "I actually play all the time." Since he plays online, this is also possible on the bus on the way to work. It matches his thoughtful nature that he is also critical of chess, or more precisely: his attitude towards it. "One motivation in playing is that you win. I would like to do away with that in my case: It should be fun for me to move a pawn, not that I win." He is currently working on that, he says.

"The Rhine is great"

He often meets friends at the Alter Zoll with a view of the Rhine. That is when they have their discussions: Why does someone stress their religious affiliation if they don't follow the teachings at all? Such questions run through his mind, and he wants to have them answered by his counterpart. What he loves about Bonn is the big river - "The Rhine is great! - and how easy it is to get from one place to another. Banot has already travelled to many German cities, now he says: "I have a nice feeling when I come back to Bonn. It took a little time, but now I feel: I'm home." And even though the job at the employment agency was not his dream job at first, today he says: "I can help people, that gives me a good feeling."

(Original text: Ulla Thiede; Translation: Jean Lennox)