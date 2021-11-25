Additional location for EU organization : European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts opens in Bonn

David Armstrong presents the logo of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) has opened some offices in Bonn. There are also plans for its own 65-meter-high new building. What exactly does the organization do and what staff will be located here in Bonn?

The "pioneers" havesetupshop on the fourthfloor. A wingcontainingofficesalreadybelongsentirely to them. Manymoreare to be added over the courseof the nextyear. Pioneers - that's what David Armstrong calls the 20 or so employeesof the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) whohavebeenworking in Bonn since the beginningof September. For the time being, theyarehoused in the buildingof the FederalMinistry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and NuclearSafety. A separate building for the weathercenterisalreadyunderconstruction and isscheduled to be occupied in 2026.

Armstrong isoneof the spokesmen for the institute, whichisknowninternationally as the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. The headquartersarelocated in the southern English cityofReading. Amongotherthings, the EU Copernicusproject will be managed in the Bonn branch in the future as an observation and monitoringservice for climatechange and the atmosphere. ECMWF's mission has beensetsince the mid-1970s: Founded as a joint initiative oforiginally 18 Europeancountries, yetoperating as an independent international researchinstitute, itsfocus has been on observingweatherpatterns and climateresearch.

Bonn wins out overeightothercandidates

As an integral partof the EU framework, Bonn is a top international address in thisfield. "All member countries and numerousother nations benefitfrom the work," says Armstrong. At the end of 2020, the decision was made to set out for new frontiers on the Europeanmainland. ECMWF has maintained a branch in Bologna for some time.

Thisis also where the supercomputerislocatedthatisused to carry out the complexforecasts and monitoring. Bonn was awarded the contract in competitionwitheightotherEuropeancandidates. In addition to the desire to expand the locations, "Brexit" apparently also played a rolewhenitcame to the partial departurefrom the UK, evenif the headquarters in Reading was in nowayup for debate.

"Weprefer to thinkofit as a new locationbringing fresh opportunities. Bonn is in the heartof Europe, important scientific institutions arelocatedhereortheyareeasilyaccessible," says Armstrong. For example, he says, the proximity to the German Aerospace Center and the ministries and theirfocus on the environment and digital infrastructureis ideal withregard to ECMWF's tasks. Besides Armstrong, otherclimate and weatherscientistshave come here as well, as havedata and IT experts.

Complex simulations and a "digital twin" of the Earth

"Withconstantlyupdateddata, weproduce an analysisof the European and global climateeverymonth," Armstrong says. These and otherresults, he says, primarilybenefitpolicymakersinvolved in environmental issues. "We stand for the commitmentof the EU and othercountries to worktowardclimategoals." ECMWF's workbecomespublicly visible when, for example, Earth simulations appear on television. Speakingofsimulation, the instituteis also collaborating on a "digital twin" of the planet - not a gimmick, butrather a tool to bettermapbothclimatedevelopment and extreme events.

ECMWF's workis not onlyabout the atmosphere. The self-proclaimedpioneers also need to come together as a group. Armstrong isoneofthosewhohavemovedtheircenteroflifefromitspreviousheadquarters in Reading to Bonn. A large partof the earlystaff has beenspeciallyrecruited. Gradually, morenewcomersareexpected to join the original staff, butweather and IT expertsare also relocatingfrom the headquarters. "Weare an international team, whichis a veryexciting mix," says the spokesperson. "Most ofthemdidn't knoweachother before. Wearegraduallygrowingtogether as a group.”

New Bonn residentsexplore the region

Some, like himself, have come to Bonn on theirown, othersareaccompaniedbytheir families. "We check out the city and the region as often as wecanwhenwego out together," Armstrong says, "ofcourse, everyone also discovers the new surroundings on theirowntoo." He lives in the southernpartof the city and his co-workersarescatteredthroughout different partsof the city. "The wordpioneerscameup at somepointbecauseweare the firstoneswhowereallowed to come to Bonn for ECMWF. Ourjoint Messenger groupis also calledthat," he sayswith a smile.

(Orig. text: Alexander Barth; Translation: ck)